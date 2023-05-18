Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | US debt ceiling, a political drama

Over years, it has become evident that the debt ceiling is a political football.

Global financial markets were jittery this week with the US debt ceiling crisis taking centre stage. But the US markets took a U-turn, Indian indices opened in the green and Europe is expected to open higher, as the power brokers in the US indicated that they are close to a deal to raise the debt ceiling and avoid a default on its debt obligations.

What is the debt ceiling all about? The debt ceiling is the limit on the amount of money the US government can borrow to pay for services, such as social security, medicare and the military. Quite akin to other parts of the world, the US government too spends more than it takes in by way of revenue from taxes and other quarters. The deficit gets added on the country’s total debt.

This time, the US reached its spending limits in January and a decision on finding a solution needs to be reached by June 1. Given this backdrop, the panic in the financial world is palpable.

But those who have witnessed the debt ceiling crisis earlier would know that it is mere high-street political drama! History tells that the ceiling was created in 1917 during World War 1 mainly to meet war-related spending obligations. In this interesting read- The Recurring Farce of a US debt default,- Ajay Bagga writes that the debt ceiling has been raised 78 times since 1960. The most recent increase was in October 2021, when Congress raised the ceiling by $480 billion.

To be sure, the consequences of a default can be grave. It could lead to loss of confidence in the US dollar, high interest rates, crash in global equity markets and a recession. This explains why markets were jittery on the news.

But a peek into the past tells that the political drama is healthy fodder for the bears and bulls in equity markets. It puts the bears in a vantage position just before the resolution. As expected, positive news that a decision has been reached to enhance the ceiling would pull back markets. Over years, it has become evident that the debt ceiling is a political football. Bagga’s article cites The Brookings Institution, “Over the last three decades, the limit has precipitated political battles during which some legislators have used the vote on the debt ceiling to try to slow the growth of federal spending. In 2011, for instance, an impasse was resolved when President Obama and Congress agreed on the Budget Control Act, which raised the debt ceiling and set limits on future spending.”

If anything, it only signals that the US is living beyond its means. While a decision is believed to be in the offing and would see equity markets soar once again, any delays would only prolong the drama and see some knee-jerk downgrades, drop in indices and perhaps a temporary rise in the safe haven instruments such as gold.

Economists believe that a decision should be reached by this weekend, which would make for fresh optimism among investors next week.

