Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Untangling GST knots

Today’s the day the amended GST rates on a number of items go into effect. You can expect some chaos as the market adjusts to these new rates and consumers sulk at having to pay more. Some of these could have been avoided from the start, but to make GST politically palatable, several carve-outs were introduced.

Unwinding those is a complicated exercise, as can be seen from a government release that seeks to answer doubts raised by intermediaries on the revised manner of levying taxes. These pertain to taxes on widely consumed food items such as atta, rice and pulses.

Originally, the government had made a distinction between goods sold in loose and branded. Traders and small manufacturers raised a furore, saying the mere act of putting a kg of dal in a packet with a shop or factory name on it should not make it taxable. This would inconvenience consumers (not to mention, bring these shops/traders/factories into the tax net). The government came up with a solution that never made sense in the first place.

It clarified that only goods sold in packs with brands that were registered or that otherwise had legal protection would be taxed. If you sold atta with a brand label on it but had not bothered to register it, then no tax would apply. But that meant a massive chunk of the groceries market was kept out of the tax net. The government’s bid to widen the tax base meant this carve-out had to go.

So, how did it undo the blunder? These goods can now be taxed if they meet a few provisions of the Legal Metrology Act (Act). One, that it’s pre-packaged. The wording says sealed or not, so even an open package would attract tax. Second, the Act requires the package to contain declarations, such as weight etc. The FAQ clarifies that whether the package actually contains these declarations does not matter. The mere fact that the Act ‘requires’ it is enough. Even an unlabelled package of atta kept in a shop will attract tax. Of course, if your local kirana does not fall under the GST net because of its small size, then the tax would not be applicable at the retail stage.

Does that mean there are no loopholes left? No. Under the Act, the rules apply for an individual package of atta weighing up to 25 kgs. If you buy the same atta in a package exceeding 25 kgs, then the Act and therefore GST does not apply. But, if you buy a 25-kg package, with 5 individual packs of 5 kgs each, the Act and the tax are applicable.

And the bigger loophole is that if the shopkeeper buys a 25-kg packet of atta and then opens it and sells it loose, then it’s clarified that the tax does not apply at the retail level. But remember it can’t be put in a package, for then the Act becomes applicable.

Does that mean if you bring your own dabba to the shop, fill a kg of atta from an open bag, then the tax won’t apply? Will this set off a trend where retailers ask shoppers to bring their own containers to shops to buy pulses and atta at lower prices? It would be nostalgic for some and eco-friendly too. FMCG companies are experimenting with dispensing stations at malls that can fill your containers with detergents or liquid soap (unrelated to saving tax).

Eventually, the government will find out some way of plugging the new loopholes. But its evidence of how policy-making done right the first time can ensure that the intended outcomes are achieved. The success of these new measures and higher rates will be measured by the increase in collections in coming months. If there’s one positive outcome for listed companies, it’s that these measures level the playing field in favour of the bigger more organised players and could see them gain share eventually.

