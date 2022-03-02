Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Ukraine war makes oil bubble, take guard!

Dear Reader,

Oil futures continue to rise as the Russian army continues to gain control over Ukraine. Brent oil touched $110 a barrel, the highest in nearly eight years. The rise comes despite the International Energy Agency’s members agreeing to releasing 60 million barrels of oil from emergency stockpiles. The market saw this release, equivalent to less than one day of consumption, as not adequate. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures also rose to nearly $109 a barrel, narrowing the gap with Brent.

Russia, being the second largest exporter of oil, is a very important player in the energy market. Sanctions by Western countries saw Russia struggling to sell its oil. In a tight crude oil market, a nearly 10 percent supply-side disruption signalled panic.

The supply squeeze in the oil market has resulted in what is called a backwardation where each month’s oil contract is trading at least $1 a barrel below the prior month. Backwardation occurs where near month contracts are more expensive than later months signalling supply side issues.

Though sanctions on Russia do not include oil and gas, traders are wary of taking positions in Russia's oil.

The supply side problem is unlikely to go away anytime soon. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies including Russia, known as OPEC+, are in no position to increase supplies. Even though the cartel is meeting on Wednesday, the market expects little help from it.

OPEC+ has not been able to meet its existing quotas on account of production side issues and lack of investment in new capacities. Reports say that OPEC+ members are producing about 800,000 bpd below stated target levels.

The supply side situation is unlikely to get resolved anytime soon for many reasons.

First, though the US, the UK and the EU have not imposed energy sanctions on Russia, analysts feel that the next round of sanctions can be on energy. Second, even though oil prices are over the $100 per barrel mark, shale oil production from the US is unlikely to increase.

In the December earnings call, Halliburton, the biggest fracking services provider, said that even though activity in the shale oil business has increased, there is tightness in trucking, labour, frac sand, and other inputs. Further, many shale oil companies are not interested in increasing production, but would like to reward their shareholders by higher dividends or buybacks. The best case estimate for shale oil is an increase of 2 million barrels in a year, which does not include the impact of bottlenecks.

There is still a lot of steam left in the oil rally, as can be ascertained from the positions of traders and speculators. Hedge funds have over the last four out of five weeks reduced their exposure in long positions from 761 million barrels to 714 million barrels. The FOMO (fear of missing out) effect will result in more players jumping into the trade.

On the other hand, no country in the western world is comfortable with high energy prices. Europe is heavily dependent on oil and gas from Russia. Analysts expect a face saver deal as soon as a truce is announced.

For India, the oil price hike has not yet been felt on account of state elections. Oil marketing companies have been asked not to increase oil prices. But this restriction may soon end as the last vote is cast. It's time to tank up before prices are increased as more than Rs 10 per litre of underpricing exists in the Indian market.

