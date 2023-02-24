 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Ukraine war @1: Markets remain turbulent, India in a better position

Ravi Krishnan
Feb 24, 2023 / 04:04 PM IST

In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Corporate earnings to compress further, HUL loses two major businesses, investors wary of creative accounting, Indian IT companies manage to stay afloat, and more

The war has laid waste to the Ukrainian economy while Russia stares at a bleak future. But some of the effects are already dissipating.

Dear Reader, 

The Panorama newsletter is sent to Moneycontrol Pro subscribers on market days. It offers easy access to stories published on Moneycontrol Pro and gives a little extra by setting out a context or an event or trend that investors should keep track of. 

The longest armed conflict in Europe since World War II drags on. Exactly a year ago, as Russian tanks crossed into Ukraine, this is what we wrote in the day’s Panorama:

At this point, there is no end in sight to the Russia-Ukraine crisis... The US will announce more stringent sanctions and its allies will follow suit.