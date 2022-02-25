English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 6 days 15 sessions. Early bird offer ending soon. Rs.999/- exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    Assembly Elections
    Assembly Elections
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Ukraine on the boil, how should investors play?

    In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Cues for market bottom, Weekly Tactical, winds of change for HUL, Personal Finance and more

    Ravi Krishnan
    February 25, 2022 / 04:34 PM IST

    Dear Reader,

    Equity markets are recouping losses made yesterday after Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The Sensex closed today up nearly 2.4 percent.

    There are reasons why. One, despite all the posturing and bravado, the West is loath to exile Russia from the SWIFT bank messaging system. Sure, the US and European Union have imposed wide ranging sanctions that restrict Russia’s access to capital markets and cutting-edge technology, but barring it from SWIFT would have had real bite.

    But there would be adverse consequences to such a step. It could accelerate the formation of an alternative payments system by Russia and China. Countries like Germany also fear that they will no longer be able to access gas from Russia. That could lead to a further spiralling of energy prices. Remember, Europe is already in the midst of an energy crisis and it wouldn’t like to exacerbate the situation.

    The other reason for the market bounceback seems to be that investors don’t expect a sharp rate hike from the US Federal Reserve and other big central banks. Remember that Bank of America’s February fund manager survey had found that hawkish central banks remained the most prominent tail risk for global markets in 2022.

    Close

    Related stories

    That said, risks persist, especially for a country like India. Oil prices are still ruling over $100 a barrel. Nomura Economics has crowned India as one of the top three losers in Asia as rising fuel prices jack up inflation, and worsen trade balances and the fiscal deficit.

    From a markets point of view, we took a look at what lessons previous such crises had to offer and how soon stocks bounced back. We also looked at the tell-tale signals investors must monitor to call a market bottom.

    Moreover, our research team has made the case that the correction is an opportunity to buy blue chip stocks as the economic recovery gains momentum and the earnings story remains intact.

    Other investing insights from our research team

    Weekly Tactical Pick: NTPC

    Lemon Tree Hotels set to emerge stronger, post COVID-19

    What else are we reading?

    Russia-Ukraine Crisis | India’s position remains realistic, balanced, upholds national interests

    Change is coming for Hindustan Unilever, investors watch out

    Herd Immunity Tracker: Fading COVID cases in India boost vaccine export opportunity

    Is HUL slowing on breakthrough products?

    Tech prospects hinge on sustainable growth as base effect wanes

    Algo Rhythm | How to conduct a robust backtest of your trading strategy

    The corporate fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine (republished from the FT)

    Personal Finance | Recast ULIP focus more on investor returns than insurance

    Technical Picks: Hindustan Aeronautics, Hindalco and Hindalco  (These are published every trading day before markets open and can be read on the app)

    Ravi KrishnanMoneycontrol Pro
    Ravi Krishnan is deputy executive editor at Moneycontrol
    Tags: #markets #MC Pro Panorama #Moneycontrol Pro Panorama #Newsletter #opinion
    first published: Feb 25, 2022 04:34 pm

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.