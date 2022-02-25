Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Ukraine on the boil, how should investors play?

Dear Reader,

Equity markets are recouping losses made yesterday after Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The Sensex closed today up nearly 2.4 percent.

There are reasons why. One, despite all the posturing and bravado, the West is loath to exile Russia from the SWIFT bank messaging system. Sure, the US and European Union have imposed wide ranging sanctions that restrict Russia’s access to capital markets and cutting-edge technology, but barring it from SWIFT would have had real bite.

But there would be adverse consequences to such a step. It could accelerate the formation of an alternative payments system by Russia and China. Countries like Germany also fear that they will no longer be able to access gas from Russia. That could lead to a further spiralling of energy prices. Remember, Europe is already in the midst of an energy crisis and it wouldn’t like to exacerbate the situation.

The other reason for the market bounceback seems to be that investors don’t expect a sharp rate hike from the US Federal Reserve and other big central banks. Remember that Bank of America’s February fund manager survey had found that hawkish central banks remained the most prominent tail risk for global markets in 2022.

That said, risks persist, especially for a country like India. Oil prices are still ruling over $100 a barrel. Nomura Economics has crowned India as one of the top three losers in Asia as rising fuel prices jack up inflation, and worsen trade balances and the fiscal deficit.

From a markets point of view, we took a look at what lessons previous such crises had to offer and how soon stocks bounced back. We also looked at the tell-tale signals investors must monitor to call a market bottom.

Moreover, our research team has made the case that the correction is an opportunity to buy blue chip stocks as the economic recovery gains momentum and the earnings story remains intact.

