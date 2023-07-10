Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Tomatoes add flavour to RBI’s rate cut debate

In India, tomatoes have been among the critical vegetables in determining broader food inflation.

Tomato, a quintessential ingredient in almost every cuisine around the world, has often stirred up controversies. Way back in 1893, the US Supreme court kind of settled that the tomato is botanically classified as a fruit but in common language and usage, it is a vegetable. This was to settle a dispute pertaining to taxes on a shipment of tomatoes, which was taxed along with other vegetables, at a higher rate than fruits.

In India, tomatoes have been among the critical vegetables, among others such as onions and potatoes, in determining broader food inflation and hence, the consumer price index (CPI) numbers. No wonder, tomato prices shooting through the roof (from about INR15/kg in the first week of May to around INR150/kg on July 7, 2023) has evoked concerns among consumers and policy makers.

A recent study by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) pointed out that the surging prices of tomatoes can potentially disrupt India’s inflation trajectory. Reason: a unidirectional volatility transmission from tomato prices to those of onions and potatoes.

Highlighting the significance of tomato prices on inflation, a Sanford Bernstein note says- that the inflation data for these three vegetables , commonly' is abbreviated to TOP, is often closely watched and has a good impact on the overall headline numbers. “In the last month, we have seen this playing out, with tomato prices rising sharply and potatoes and Onions increasing substantially,” it adds.

However, MCPro’s Chart of the Day portrays a contrarian and sobering view on inflation. The chart shows a fall in the FAO Food Price Index for June by 1.4 percent sequentially and 21 percent over a year ago, reaching its lowest level since April 2021. Prices of cereals, some pulses, tea and edible oils are trending lower. Will this offset the vegetable price-led surge in the headline CPI?

The debate over surging tomato prices assumes greater significance given the anticipation of India decoupling from developed markets in terms of inflation and lower inflation pushing the RBI to pivot on rates. Will soaring vegetable prices turn RBI more hawkish in the next meet?

Some researchers concede that while vegetables have a relatively low (6 per cent) weightage in India’s CPI basket, such a surge in prices can move the headline inflation from 4.3 per cent y-o-y in May to 4.5 per cent and further higher if the prices do not cool. Optimism that prices would moderate has waned following the monsoon fury that has disrupted economic activity in many parts of the country.

That said, the rate cut is likely to hinge on the underlying inflation, “but a vegetable price-driven surge in the headline CPI could increase the policy trade-offs and risks delaying the first cut,” says a report by Nomura. The debate will continue as long as the spike in tomato prices make headlines.

Vatsala Kamat

Moneycontrol Pro