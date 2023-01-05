Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Time to reset earnings expectations ​

Dear Reader,

It’s time for December quarter earnings (Q3 FY2023) to unfold. Expectations are that the worst in terms of margin pressure is behind them for most of India Inc as softening input costs ease pressure on profitability. But some sectors may spring negative surprises of growth moderation.

First to announce, the information technology (IT) pack, may simmer optimism on the Street. News of tough cost measures and a deteriorating global economy have led to valuations coming off in the past two quarters. Add to this is the fact that the pandemic-driven need to spend online and adopt digital technology may wane, leading to slower order accretion for IT services companies.

Similarly, metals and commodity firms that were spewing cash for several past quarters are likely to see moderation in operating profits. Cascading metal prices, welcomed by manufacturing companies, imply lower realisation and revenue growth. But there may be some good news, too -- reduction in input costs such as petcoke, although the full benefit may not be felt in Q3. Investors in cement firms may rejoice as demand remains stable and margin decline may not be as pronounced as in the last 3-4 quarters.

Q3 results from sectors such as automobiles and fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) may appease investors with expansion in operating profits and earnings compared to the weak quarter a year ago. Indeed, raw material costs are ebbing. However, brokerages concede that revenue growth may moderate on the back of weak post-festive demand. Will this overshadow the benefit to earnings from lower costs?

