Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Thermal power capex warms up

The government has directed Coal India to identify de-coaled land for establishing new pithead thermal power plants.

Is the tide finally turning for thermal power utilities? The market seems to think so. Shares of NTPC and BHEL hit new 52-week highs early this month and have remained at those levels. Cumulatively, NTPC is up 41 percent in the past one year while BHEL has almost doubled from a low base.

These two companies operate in different segments of the power sector, but they share a common theme--rising demand for electricity is driving the need for thermal capacity addition.

On August 21, BHEL announced a Rs 4,000 crore order win for the supply of 1,600 megawatt (MW) equipment for a supercritical thermal power plant. The sector saw the last major thermal EPC (engineering, procurement & construction) order after three years in FY23--the 1,320 MW NTPC Talcher power plant EPC contract won by BHEL. What’s more, BHEL has several more thermal power projects in the biddin.g pipeline and prospects seem to be improving.

The government has directed Coal India to identify de-coaled land for establishing new pithead thermal power plants, reports Moneycontrol. The company is in the process of setting up two power plants. Besides, NLC (Nevyeli Lignite Corporation) is setting up two power plants. Together, the state-owned coal mining PSUs are projected to install over 6,600 MW of power capacity by FY29 entailing a total investment of about Rs 60,300 crore, points out Antique Stock Broking.

Apart from coal mining PSUs, state discoms and power producers such as NTPC, Adani Power too has sizeable capacity addition lined up. With BHEL maintaining a dominant share in project installations in India, the company is well placed to win new orders. “We are expecting 24,000–35,000 MW of fresh thermal ordering over the next 4–5 years in a duopoly market (BHEL & L&T),” analysts at Nuvama Institutional Equities said in a note.

For NTPC, the increasing need for thermal power capacity to meet base load demand is increasing the commercial value of its existing power plants and opening up new opportunities. The company plans to leverage its large capacity base to add new plants. It is looking to construct 7,000 MW of additional coal-based capacity as brownfield projects by 2030.

While NTPC is also planning a rapid green energy transition, investors should keep a tab on thermal power capacity additions and order inflows at BHEL. Note that unlike the unbridled expansion in the previous upcycle, capacity additions in the thermal power sector are now being driven by incremental demand needs. So, order inflows can be gradual. Much also depends on the evolution of storage technologies. Successful deployment of large-scale storage projects at a favourable cost can reduce future need to set up coal-based power plants.

