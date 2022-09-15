Representative image

Why, in spite of Fed Chair Powell’s forceful assertion at Jackson Hole that he is not for turning, did the markets rally sharply, only to be brought down with a thud to reality? The answer, of course, is that investors continued to cling on to the belief that inflation will come down soon and that will make the Fed stop hiking. The high US inflation print for August, and especially the high core inflation, put paid to those hopes. But what was the reason for the upturn in sentiment? The answer, as always, is the weight of money.

The Bank of America survey of global fund managers for this month says that sentiment is “super bearish”. Cash levels with fund managers jumped to 6.1 percent in September, from 5.7 percent in August. That’s a tie with the cash levels in July this year, the highest since October 2001. Fund managers are a net overweight (those overweight minus those underweight) of 62 percent in cash.

The BofA survey for July had the title ‘I’m so bearish, I’m bullish’ and we had pointed out then the extreme levels of pessimism had set the stage for a bounce in the markets. That rebound lasted all the way till mid-August.

This time too, the super bearish sentiment and the cash with fund managers fuelled a rally, aided and abetted by short covering. Note that the fund manager survey was carried out between 2nd and 8th September and the S&P 500 started rallying from 7th September.

Why equities? There could be several reasons. One of them is that any fall in the markets elicits a Pavlovian bout of dip buying, as investors go by the experience of the past decade. A second and related reason could be that investors do not believe that the Fed will crash land the economy. Another could be the TINA (There is no alternative) factor, as most asset classes are in an even worse jam. But again, perhaps the main reason is the extreme pessimism on equities—equity allocation among the fund managers surveyed dropped to a net 52 percent underweight this month, the biggest underweight on record and 3.1 standard deviations below its long-term average. Investors were a net underweight all the regions -- US 4 percent, Eurozone 2 percent, the lowest reading on record, emerging market equities 10 percent, Japan 10 percent and UK 24 percent.

The Indian markets have been very resilient, the additional factor in their favour being India’s relatively good macros and the strong balance sheets of its corporate and banking sectors. The festive season is also expected to support consumption demand, helped by a pick-up in personal loans. Liquidity is still abundant, as seen from our Start-Up Street story today, which says that in spite of the crypto winter, investments continue to trickle in.

Nevertheless, there is no denying global headwinds, which are already taking a toll on our IT stocks and midcap IT’s premium valuations are at risk. Our exports too have been affected while our trade deficit has bloated.

Nevertheless, investors are betting that the Indian market will remain exceptional, as Babyface sang so eloquently.

The Bank of America survey also found that while a net 79 percent of fund managers expect lower inflation in the next 12 months, the biggest tail risks are that inflation stays high, followed by hawkish central banks. While the markets are fixated on inflation at the moment, it’s worth noting that the survey also says that global growth expectations are near all-time lows and a net 72 percent expect a weaker economy next year.

As for Bank of America, its comment on the results of the fund manager survey is: “we stay fundamentally and patiently bearish”.

