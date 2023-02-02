Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | The stars are aligned for the Indian economy

Dear Reader,

The Panorama newsletter is sent to Moneycontrol Pro subscribers on market days. It offers easy access to stories published on Moneycontrol Pro and gives a little extra by setting out a context or an event or trend that investors should keep track of.

It was an eventful Wednesday for Indian investors. Soon after Budget 2023 fired capital expenditure (capex) salvos to propel domestic growth, the US Federal Reserve (US Fed) lowered the size of its rate hike to 25 basis point (bps) indicating that inflation is easing. Both events were in line with what industry and investors expected.

The stars seem to be aligning in favour of India. Since its return to normalcy from the pandemic, India has been acclaimed as the fastest growing economy in the near term by even international financial institutions such as the International Monetary Fund and World Bank. The Budget’s 33 per cent increase (or 22 per cent after adjustments) in capital expenditure underscores its commitment to sustain investments to support growth mainly in job-generating sectors. Hence, it prioritised roads, railways, airports, while new age sectors such as climate change, services and digital infrastructure were not overlooked.

Vatsala Kamat