Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | The stars are aligned for the Indian economy

It was an eventful Wednesday for Indian investors. Soon after Budget 2023 fired capital expenditure (capex) salvos to propel domestic growth, the US Federal Reserve (US Fed) lowered the size of its rate hike to 25 basis point (bps) indicating that inflation is easing. Both events were in line with what industry and investors expected.

The stars seem to be aligning in favour of India. Since its return to normalcy from the pandemic, India has been acclaimed as the fastest growing economy in the near term by even international financial institutions such as the International Monetary Fund and World Bank. The Budget’s 33 per cent increase (or 22 per cent after adjustments) in capital expenditure underscores its commitment to sustain investments to support growth mainly in job-generating sectors. Hence, it prioritised roads, railways, airports, while new age sectors such as climate change, services and digital infrastructure were not overlooked.

The one big worry for Indian businesses, which is the trickle-down effect of a global recession on India’s exports and exchequer, is likely to wane soon. There are three key pointers to this.

One, few days ago, the IMF said that the world economy may skirt a recession, as it revised its growth forecast from 2.7 per cent in October to 2.9 per cent for 2023. Two, factors such as strong jobs data, household consumption and business investment in the US are still robust, although lower than a few months ago. Fed Chair Jay Powell’s statement that while the bank would be watchful, “for the first time, disinflationary process had started.” This article by Anubhav Sahu discusses implications of the Fed’s rate hike and other recent US data.

Three, China’s re-opening along with reducing fears of war in Europe and the ebbing of the pandemic, are set to revive international trade.

In other words, domestic growth and exports may tango sooner than later, to favour overall growth in India’s Amrit Kaal journey.

But this is not to say that it’s a sweet journey ahead for India and investors in Indian financial markets. Note that Indian market valuations are still stretched, even after the hard fall, on Wednesday. Further, an improving global outlook means that the growth premium enjoyed by the Indian market will reduce, says Sahu in the article. This could actually re-set emerging market (EM) fund flows, even as a lower dollar index augurs well for EMs in comparison to developed markets.

For now, Indian indices are reeling under negative sentiment perpetrated by the rout in Adani group stocks that have seen a US$100 billion erosion over a week, forcing the billionaire Gautam Adani to recall his Rs20,000 crore Follow on Public Offer (FPO). Of course, market veterans, do not seem perturbed, given that such events would soon be pushed to the side lines. So for investors, it's time to focus on corporate fundamentals and earnings.

For those of you who may want to delve deeper into the Union Budget, today’s edition has several articles (listed below) analysing the fine print, some hits and misses.

An interesting insight on the FM’s approach is in Sashi Sivramkrishna’s article, where some parts of the Budget are apparently based on the Washington Consensus. The Indian government believes that the growth of the economy, through a trickle-down process, will lead to lower unemployment. Only time will tell, whether this will hold good.

