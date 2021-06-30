Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | The rise and rise of retail investor

Dear Reader,

The profile of the retail investor is changing. The average individual investor entering the markets these days is likely to be young and tech-savvy.

Earlier this month, the Bombay Stock Exchange said it had crossed 70 million registered users. Six out of every 10 users are in the 20-40 years age bracket, said the exchange. These new investors are no longer restricted to metros; they are spread across the country.

They are more technically savvy, used to trading on apps from new age discount brokers such as Zerodha and Upstox. They are ok with making trades based on financial memes and in the US, Robinhood traders and redditors are bleeding hedge funds.

Why is there such a surge?

It could be the lockdown and working from home atmosphere which is pushing people towards the equity markets. Returns on other instruments are tepid in comparison. To use new age jargon, these investors also might have FOMO (fear of missing out) on this rally.

It is also a pointer to increasing financialisation of assets. But the increasing presence of retail investors is worrying some market participants because it is changing the underlying market structure.

As Shishir Asthana points out, foreign and domestic institutional investor participation as a percentage of the total volumes is at a 15-year low. This could be reason for concern, as retail money is flighty and there will be a stampede for the exit at the slightest sign of trouble. You can read his analysis here.

Ravi Krishnan

Moneycontrol Pro