Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | The rise and rise of defence stocks

Defence stocks saw a similar run-up in 2014-2017 when the government unveiled its mega defence localisation program.

Dear Reader,

The Panorama newsletter is sent to Moneycontrol Pro subscribers on market days. It offers easy access to stories published on Moneycontrol Pro and gives a little extra by setting out a context or an event or trend that investors should keep track of. The broader market may have taken a breather, but there has been no let-up in investor demand for defence stocks. Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL), which had languished below its IPO price pre-COVID, is up 2.8 times in the past two years and is ruling way above the IPO price. Bharat Electronics has doubled during this time while Cochin Shipyard and Bharat Dynamics are up by 2.4 times and 2.9 times, respectively.

The stocks saw a similar run-up in 2014-17 when the government unveiled its mega defence localisation programme. After orders and revenues lagged expectations, the stocks lost steam in 2018 and 2019. But they are in vogue once again.

A series of government measures and a changed geopolitical situation are driving new business, generating orders for local defence companies. Bharat Electronics has received orders worth Rs 11,380 crore already so far in FY24, almost 56 percent of the total inflows the company saw in FY23. Bharat Dynamics’s order book doubled in FY23. According to Prabhudas Lilladher, Bharat Dynamics expects Rs 20,000 crore of orders in the next three years. Similarly, HAL, whose order book was boosted by a contract to supply light combat aircraft, has a good order pipeline estimated at Rs 48,000 crore.

Yellapu Santosh of Asian Markets Securities, who tracks the sector, attributes the current rerating in defence stocks to a combination of four factors --expansion in addressable market, balance sheet strengthening, addition of capabilities and improvement in execution.

Though a bit late in building more collaborations, HAL is emerging as a preferred partner in India for global aerospace giants. Safran Helicopter Engines and GE Aerospace have signed agreements with HAL to produce and develop helicopter and fighter jet engines. Bharat Electronics is targeting more localisation programmes.

The government’s restrictions on import of defence equipment are driving more business to domestic firms, revealed industry interactions by Jefferies India. Geopolitical tensions and the relatively low-cost base are opening export opportunities. All the above-mentioned companies have either received export orders or are in talks with potential overseas customers.

The traction in orders has improved growth rates at HAL and Bharat Electronics. Still, companies such as HAL and Bharat Dynamics have much to deliver. HAL’s 9 percent revenue growth in FY23 is out of sync with its valuation of 25 times price to earnings. Bharat Dynamics’ revenues dropped in FY23. As the companies execute large orders, they expect revenue growth to pick up in the next 1-2 years. The pace of growth will determine the long-term returns of the stocks.

By the way, Moneycontrol has an exciting new feature for you to try -- scroll below for details.

More investing insights from our research team

Gabriel: EVs, diversification to drive the next leg of growth

CSB Bank – Gold loans add to the glitter

KIMS: What should investors do after the stellar stock run?

Tracker

Pro Economic Tracker | Auto sales recover, air traffic dips

What else are we reading?

It’s time new-age traders woke up and smelt the coffee

Is the Zomato rally sustainable?

NBFCs risk profitability if they binge on unsecured loans

Beyond state schemes, India’s MSMEs need strategic govt push to flourish

Chart of the Day | Large caps hold sway over corporate profits

Sustainable urban development holds the key to a better tomorrow

El Niño’s storm clouds gather over global food prices (republished from the FT)

Corporate governance: shareholder votes stop directors from going overboard (republished from the FT)

Praggnanandhaa’s rise symbolises India’s emergence as a global chess powerhouse

Why business leaders are saying this is India’s century

Strategic interventions take time to bear fruit

SVB Aftermath: US banks need more capital, not a new rulebook

Climate: The steel mills that built the world face decline

Markets

Rising capex, easing margin pressures: Are banks poised for a rerating?

Technical Picks: Federal Bank, India Cement, Jindal Steel, State Bank of India and Aluminium(These are published every trading day before markets open and can be read on the app).

R Sree RamMoneycontrol Pro