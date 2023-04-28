 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | The irresistible world of credit cards

Aparna Iyer
Apr 28, 2023

In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Investors may fall prey to NFOs, Karnataka could be staring at a hung Assembly, Nifty's complacency does not bode well, HUL's dipping price-led growth concerning, and more

India’s banks are banking on the retail customers in driving credit and cards are a lucrative business when done right.

Dear Reader,

The Panorama newsletter is sent to Moneycontrol Pro subscribers on market days. It offers easy access to stories published on Moneycontrol Pro and gives a little extra by setting out a context or an event or trend that investors should keep track of. 

Every day, someone somewhere is swiping plastic money to fulfil their desires through credit.

The history of credit cards can be traced back to the 1920s in the US when hotel chains, oil companies and other firms issued them to customers that made regular purchases at their outlets. The first formal credit card that could be charged was issued by Diners Club in 1950 and then there was no looking back. Diners Club came to India in 1969, being the first to issue credit cards here as well.