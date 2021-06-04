Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Inflation, the elephant in the room

Dear Reader,

On expected lines, the Monetary Policy Committee recommended that interest rates be left unchanged. The string of lockdowns imposed by state governments to combat the second wave of COVID-19 has altered the RBI’s near-term growth prediction. The MPC now expects GDP growth in FY22 to be at 9.5 percent compared to 10.5 percent earlier. But growth in the second half is expected to be healthier than projected earlier, signalling that it expects the hit to growth by the second wave to be temporary.

The MPC’s main concern is that the near-term outlook has been altered by the second wave, which is ‘necessitating urgent policy interventions, active monitoring and further timely measures to prevent emergence of supply chain bottlenecks and build-up of retail margins.’ The need to give policy support at this point has guided the rate decision and the stance remains accommodative. But it has also cited the need for urgent policy intervention to prevent supply chain bottlenecks from emerging and leading to a build-up in retail margins.

While the growth forecast has been cut, the inflation forecast has risen by 10bps to 5.1 percent. That’s as good as unchanged but the inflation risk is a worry. Global food prices are soaring and are short of their peak in October 2011 by a mere 7.6 percent, with international prices of cereals, edible oils and sugar shooting through the roof. Read our Chart of the Day on food prices to know more.

Of these three items, domestic food inflation is affected by global prices of edible oils and sugar, as we trade in both. However, cereal prices are linked to government support and domestic demand-supply conditions. On that front, there is good news as cereal prices are in check. The MPC has called for more supply-side measures from the government that can keep a check on prices of edible oil and pulses.

For some time now, it has also been advocating that the government cut excise duties on fuels in a calibrated manner, to lower the pass- through effect of rising fuel prices. So far, the government has ignored this call. The question is whether the MPC will continue to ignore inflation risks, particularly if near term inflation exceeds its own projections, in a bid to support growth. But that’s not an overarching concern at this point.

As we write in our analysis of today’s MPC decision: In the end, perhaps, the most important line in the monetary policy is this: “At this juncture, policy support from all sides – fiscal, monetary and sectoral – is required to nurture recovery and expedite return to normalcy.” That’s a call for the government to do its bit to ease the pressure on the central bank to keep supporting the economy. To know more, do read: MPC Meeting |Sticking to a well-thumbed playbook.

Ravi Ananthanarayanan
Moneycontrol Pro