Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | The earnings juggernaut is about to roll: It's time to take stock

The earnings season is upon us. India’s corporate bosses will suit up to present their quarterly report cards to investors. The parade of large-cap earnings will be kicked off on April 12 by the information technology sector (both TCS and Infosys will detail their January-March performance).

Report cards are of past performance, but what investors want is a peek into the future. Answers will be sought on whether India’s IT sector will be able to weather the global slowdown even as it grapples with the outcome of the bank collapses in the US. The prospects for IT are still bright as our column points out here. Demand for their services will continue to remain decent and client spending is expected to grow 5.5 percent in 2023, not far from the 5 percent seen last year. The past quarter’s performance won’t have sparks, given the banking troubles in key client markets, but it won’t be dire as our sector preview points out.

Aparna Iyer