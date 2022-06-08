Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | The Discounted Policy

Dear Reader,

The market got what it expected – a 50-basis point hike by the Reserve Bank of India. With expectations now becoming reality, markets moved sharply higher, but only for a short while. After 30 minutes of a short and sharp rally, equity markets paused. And by later afternoon, it gave away all the gains.

That the interest rate hiking cycle has started is a well discounted fact in the market. A 50-basis point hike will be followed by further hikes in future. Economists expect another 80-100 basis points increase before inflation starts cooling down. There are no surprises there from the RBI.

An important point of the policy was the laser focus on inflation, as pointed out by my colleague Ravi Krishnan. High growth may have to be sacrificed in the short run, as controlling inflation is more important.

A reason that the market continues to remain sideways and awaits direction is because of the actions of the US Fed. Though Chairman Jerome Powell has indicated that the Fed will increase interest rates going forward, what is keeping the market guessing is his double talk.

Indeed, the Fed has been caught on the wrong foot throughout the current inflation upmove. After rejecting it as ‘transitory’, the Fed is now trying to play catch-up, but is wary of tipping the economy into a recession.

When the Fed did hesitantly decide to increase rates, Powell in his statement had said the goal was “getting rates back up to more neutral levels as quickly as we practicably can”.

But in May, he said: “You know, you’re going to raise rates, and you’re going to be kind of inquiring how that is affecting the economy through financial conditions” indicating it is still a work in progress.

The US has been blaming Russia for its inflation problem, even though inflation had started rising before the Russia-Ukraine war. It has not been able to control its energy prices despite being one of the top producers of oil and a net exporter.

A combination of rising inflation and supply side bottlenecks has decreased the visibility for the US Fed. Add to that the uncertainty of the Russia-Ukraine war and one can only sympathise with the Fed for being confused.

The Indian market has digested the interest rate hike announced by the central bank, but it is still exposed to the volatility of the Fed announcements and actions.

In other stories, we took a look at how the government should consider other crops like rice straw, corn cabs and stalks, among others, to produce ethanol rather than relying on sugarcane, a water guzzler.

My colleague Vatsala Kamat writes on how DLF is confident of riding the realty upcycle, despite interest rate hikes. Sachin Pal and Neha Gupta take a look at how new players from allied sectors are changing the paint industry dynamics.

Shishir Asthana Moneycontrol Pro