Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | The China risk to earnings

Resurgent supplies from China are eroding prices of generic products. So much so that UPL curtailed production to rationalise inventory.

Dear Reader,

The Panorama newsletter is sent to Moneycontrol Pro subscribers on market days. It offers easy access to stories published on Moneycontrol Pro and gives a little extra by setting out a context or an event or trend that investors should keep track of.

For most manufacturing sectors China is an unavoidable friend as well as foe. As the country faced prolonged COVID curbs they were hit by supply chain constraints and input cost inflation. Now, as the red dragon reopens, the world is feeling the side-effects.

Take the case of the chemical industry.

Agrochemicals major UPL is leading losses in the Nifty 50 shares in Tuesday afternoon trade, after the company’s March 2023 quarter earnings missed the Street's estimates by a wide margin. Resurgent supplies from China are eroding prices of generic products. So much so that UPL curtailed production to rationalise inventory. This adversely impacted its operating leverage.

But the March quarter is not the only source of concern. Post-results management commentary indicates continuing aggression from Chinese suppliers, which is weighing on the sales outlook.

Analysts expect the inventory overhang to last for another 1-2 quarters. UPL has issued a 6-10 percent revenue growth guidance for FY24, largely pinning hopes on market normalisation in the second half of FY24. Even so, much depends on weather conditions and product off-take by retailers.

Retailers are wary of making advance purchases amid price erosion. Also, UPL’s March quarter results indicate subdued demand trends in North America and Europe. We have warned about the growing risk to agrochemicals exporters. However, the pressure on prices seems to be more than expected.

“We believe, Q1 FY24 will continue to face some headwinds from the high channel inventory and overcapacity in several markets. Moreover, realisation will remain under pressure,” writes Lekha Badlani-Jhamnani in this piece.

Agrochemicals is not the only sector feeling the heat of China reopening. Prices of several base chemicals, fertilisers, commodities have dropped in recent months.

In certain products such as soda ash, the country is expected to add fresh capacity this year, increasing supplies. While lower prices generally benefit end-consumers, in a moderate demand environment, investors should watch out for the impact of excess supplies on companies’ realisations and earnings. Do read our take on how falling input costs could give wings to FMCG shares.

Investing insights from our research team

Coal India: Higher employee cost impacts performance

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail: How will the TCNS acquisition affect the company?

Nexus Select Trust REIT IPO: A better option with low risk, higher yield

Economic Tracker

Pro Economic Tracker | Weekly indicators turn red

What else are we reading?

The smart way to buy bullion for maximum returns

The Green Pivot: Indian banks aren’t doing enough green financing, quite the opposite

Chart of the Day: India's hydro pumped storage ambitions make slow progress

GuruSpeak | Pankaj Himtani a chartered accountant who has a trading strategy for every market condition

Federal Reserve warns of credit crunch risk after US bank turmoil (republished from the FT)

Politics and dirty tricks departments are old bedfellows. But Generative AI meeting WhatsApp will spawn a scary new deepfake era

PMLA changes will make the role of CAs and other professionals highly onerous

Pakistan: Amid uncertainty on when to hold elections, who will blink first: the country’s Supreme Court Chief Justice or Prime Minister?

Chipmaker TSMC's Europe factory plan gives it a new global dimension

Europe's Gas outlook looks much rosier this year due to winter luck

Technical Picks: Reliance, Fortis Healthcare, SRF, Zinc and Metropolis Healthcare (These are published every trading day before markets open and can be read on the app).

R Sree RamMoneycontrol Pro