Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | The best of both worlds? 

Lower inflation and higher growth, that’s the best of both worlds. And that is what the latest numbers on inflation and industrial production seem to be saying about the Indian economy. Industry is finally seeing some growth momentum. And the icing on the cake is that retail inflation, at 4.25 percent, is very near the RBI’s 4 percent target. No wonder, the market is in a cheerful mood today.

But isn’t higher growth supposed to lead to higher inflation when capacity is tight? Take a look at the accompanying chart, which maps CMIE’s ‘core core’ inflation -- retail inflation excluding the food group, the fuel and light group and petrol, diesel and other fuels for vehicles -- and ‘non-core core’ inflation. The chart shows how early last year non-core inflation moved up sharply, as a result of high fuel and food prices. But from October 2022 onwards, non-core inflation started to tumble. Food inflation, which was at 8.6 percent in September 2022, plunged to 2.9 percent in May 2023. And, given the overwhelming weight of food and fuel in the Indian CPI basket, headline inflation too has fallen.

In contrast, core inflation has remained sticky, but has been coming down in recent months, perhaps because firms have started to pass on the reduction in their input costs to customers. As RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said in his recent statement on monetary policy, “A durable disinflation in the core component would be critical for a sustained alignment of the headline inflation with the target.” Here are four charts that bring out the key trends in inflation.

The reasons for the bout of high inflation we saw last year had been clearly laid out in a paper, ‘The Anatomy of Inflation’s Ascent in India’ by RBI Deputy Governor Michael Patra and RBI researchers Asish Thomas George, GV Nadhanael and Joice John in December last year. They said, “What started as a shock to food and fuel prices got increasingly generalised over ensuing months. This was reflected in highly elevated and sticky core inflation. Unprecedented input cost pressures got translated to output prices, particularly goods prices, in spite of muted demand conditions and pricing power. As the direct effects of the conflict waned and international commodity prices softened, the strengthening domestic recovery and rising demand enabled pass-through of pent-up input costs, especially in services, adding persistence to elevated inflationary pressures.” They estimated that, in the second quarter of fiscal year 2022-23, the second round effects of commodity prices on core inflation contributed almost a third of inflation’s deviation from its target. That effect is now unwinding.

The researchers also said ‘households’ expectations of future inflation, which are influenced by recent movements in food and fuel prices, could also lead through cost of living considerations to higher wages and higher goods and service prices. Well, one year ahead median household inflation expectations have been coming down and in May 2023, they were at their lowest since March 2021.

Nevertheless, Governor Das clearly said in his press conference after the monetary policy announcement that they would like to see sustained downward momentum in core inflation, apart from being watchful about the impact of El Nino. There’s also the fact that the fall in headline inflation is largely due to base effects and the central bank forecasts that inflation will edge up over 5 percent in the next few quarters. That should dash the hopes of a rate cut anytime soon. It’s also worth noting that household one year ahead median inflation expectations are still well above where they were prior to the pandemic.

As for industrial production, while it has recovered to 4.2 percent in April 2023, it was higher than that from November 2022 to February 2023. Simply put, it has flattered to deceive earlier.

It’s also worth pointing out that the manufacturing index is only 12 percent higher in April 2023 than five years ago, in April 2018; that the index for the capital goods component of the IIP is lower in April 2023 than in April 2018; that the index for consumer non-durables is up a mere 9.3 percent compared to April 2019; and that the index of consumer durables, at 106.8 in April 2023, is lower than its level as long ago as April 2014, when it was 108.4. Either the IIP needs to be scrapped as it does not appear to be an accurate representation of industrial activity, or the industrial recovery itself has miles to go before we can call it a recovery.

