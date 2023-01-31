English
    Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Tech hiring hits the skids

    In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Tribal vote key to elections in Tripura, retail traders have an uphill task, personal finance wish list for Budget, power sector needs major overhaul, and more

    R. Sree Ram
    January 31, 2023 / 03:26 PM IST
    Illustration: Suneesh

    Dear Reader, 


    The Panorama newsletter is sent to Moneycontrol Pro subscribers on market days. It offers easy access to stories published on Moneycontrol Pro and gives a little extra by setting out a context or an event or trend that investors should keep track of.As finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman prepares to present the Union budget, she should spare a moment for the troubled job market in India. Information technology (IT) service, a large employer of skilled professionals in India, has more or less paused hiring. Postings in job portals have plummeted. 

    The top four IT companies added less than 2,000 employees at the net level in the December 2022 quarter, the lowest in more than two years. Less than a year ago, in the March 2022 quarter, the top four IT companies added close to 80,000 employees at the net level. Worse, some companies such as Tech Mahindra are even paring down their employee base -- headcount declined sequentially in the December quarter. 

    Of course, hiring trends at IT companies largely mimic demand in global markets, where the Indian government has no role to play. Still, the government can help train college graduates better, improve Indian IT’s competitiveness and reduce the impact of business cycles. Note that despite the slowdown in business, demand for employees with niche skills remains elevated. 