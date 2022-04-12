Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | TCS Q4 sets a high-water mark for IT sector

Representative image

India’s largest IT services provider Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) kickstarted the March quarter (Q4 FY22) earnings season on a positive note. The company's constant currency revenue growth came in at 14.3 percent over the year ago quarter and order inflows jumped 23 percent. Importantly, the management believes that TCS is in a better position on the demand front now than this time last year.

That places TCS in a strong position for FY23. Its order bookings of $34.6 billion in FY22 are the highest ever and analysts expect TCS’s revenue growth to exceed 10 percent for the second consecutive year. Not a mean feat for a company with a $25.7 billion revenue base.

The company added a record 35,209 employees in the March quarter, expanding its total workforce by 21 percent. The robust hiring or, in other words, the capacity build-up reflects its growth expectations.

The performance and management commentary defy current geopolitical uncertainties. TCS's management sees potential reassessment of client spends in Europe, but does not see imminent threat to technology investments.

“With demand drivers, such as outsourcing, adoption of cloud, and digital transformation, still intact and technology spends unlikely to face the heat of a troubled macro scenario, we see a strong FY23 for TCS,” writes Madhuchanda Dey in today’s edition.

That augurs well for the IT sector. However, TCS warns profit margins may turn volatile or face pressure in the near term reflecting wage cost inflation and normalisation of travel and office expenses. This is constraining earnings upgrades and needs careful tracking by investors.

Readers may recall that TCS is one of the better managers of its workforce and the employee pyramid. Its attrition, though rising, is still lower than peers. A warning by the industry leader on costs warrants caution.

Still, much also depends on the revenue growth performance of peers, notably Infosys, which is scheduled to release results on Wednesday, April 13. Note that TCS is valued higher than Infosys, despite the latter delivering a superior growth rate. “TCS trades at 31 times one year forward PE – 10 percent premium to Infosys despite having 3 percent lower earnings growth,” analysts at Jefferies India said in a note. PE is price to earnings multiple. Whether Infosys can narrow this valuation gap depends on several factors, of which one will be its performance and outlook for FY23.

