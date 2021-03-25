Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Suez roadblock caps year of supply chain disasters

Industrial container ship passing through Suez Canal with ship's convoy [Image: Shutterstock]

A 400-metre ship could well be the straw that threatens to break the supply chain camel’s back. This particular vessel, the Ever Given, lies across the Suez Canal, a roadblock that could take days, if not weeks to dislodge. (Stats for the nerdy: This is more than twice as long as Sardar Patel’s Statue of Unity on the Narmada).

The Suez sees about 50 ships crossing it daily. By some estimates, it accounts for one-tenth of global shipping trade. It also accounts for a significant portion of crude oil trade. Unsurprisingly, Brent crude sprang up 6 percent to $64 a barrel, erasing some of its losses in recent times and spelling bad news for India.

What can shipping companies and their clients do? Rerouting traffic around the Cape of Good Hope in Africa will simply add to days on water and costs too. Using air cargo is out of the question for the most part, since freight rates are as much as 50 times higher than container rates.

Note that shipping freight rates have climbed vertically thanks to a container shortage. The Freightos Baltic Index, which tracks container shipping rates, had jumped almost three times even before the Suez roadblock. There is a container shortage because trade volumes recovered over the second half of 2020 as consumers spent more on manufactured goods while saving on expenses such as eating out at restaurants and going to the cinema.

Now, this increase in freight rates is threatening to spill over to other kinds of cargo such as bulk goods as well. Bloomberg newswire reported today that toilet paper could well be the next victim of the container crisis.

The Suez traffic jam thus caps a year of supply chain disasters for the world’s manufacturers. We had pointed out as early as December 2020 how shortages in semiconductors could disrupt the auto industry; indeed some vehicle factories had to shut down in some parts of the world.

Earlier, trade wars, rising nationalistic sentiment and the pandemic itself had exposed the chinks in global value chains in categories such as drug and medical supplies. For instance, earlier this month, Serum Institute of India boss Adar Poonawalla had talked about how US export curbs on vaccine ingredients could delay its rollout in India.

This has caused a serious re-think among manufacturers and companies on how to de-risk their supply chains.

In India, we have seen policy discussions on how it can benefit from the China Plus One strategy adopted by firms – that of having an alternative supply base to China.

Of course, it is not always easy to simply start manufacturing locally as the semiconductor experience shows, but the current supply chain disruptions could lay the foundation for a manufacturing renaissance in some emerging markets.

A second aspect is people will start paying more attention to ESG (environmental, social and governance) factors while setting up their supply chain. Water scarcity and a drought like situation in Taiwan, one of the largest hubs for semiconductor fabrication, could hurt the supply further. Who knew unsalted chips too could draw so much water?

(Read our republished FT piece on TSMC: How a Taiwanese chipmaker became the linchpin of the global economy here)

Thirdly, will manufacturers say goodbye to the just-in-time concept? In a world fraught with supply chain risks - from water shortages to wars to pandemics – lean manufacturing and zero inventories could seem foolhardy. It could lead to irreplaceable losses in market shares. This could mean that companies may order more now to insure themselves against these disruptions.

Moreover, these supply disruptions have led to higher input prices and inflation, as flash PMI data show. Inflation fears are bound to increase, at least over the short term.

