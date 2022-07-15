Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Strong dollar wreaks havoc

Dear Reader,

The rupee is now an octogenarian, having crossed 80 against the dollar, albeit briefly. Not that anything changes drastically between the rupee being at 79 or 80, it's just a number, but a psychologically important one.

The government and India’s central bank have been frantically trying to control its slide against the dollar, but continued fund outflows by foreign investors and rising international oil prices have stymied their efforts. A weak rupee means costlier imports, which for a net importing nation like India adds further pressure on the currency.

Since February 2022, India's foreign exchange reserves have depleted sharply, yet the rupee continues to slip. The Indian currency has hit new lows over 27 times since February, when Russia invaded Ukraine. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said the Indian currency is better placed than other global currencies against the greenback. “We are relatively better placed. We are not a closed economy. We are part of the globalised world. So, we will be impacted (by global developments)," the finance minister said.

If there is any consolation in the fight against the dollar, it is that India is not alone.

Ever since Russia attacked Ukraine, currencies have been the victim of collateral damage. For instance, for the first time since 2002, the euro has achieved parity with the US dollar. In other words, one euro became equal to one US dollar. A weak euro against the dollar indicates that investors are pulling out money from the Eurozone and into the US and are expecting a deeper recession in the Euro Zone.

Since the start of the war, the Indian rupee has depreciated by 5.7 percent from 75.7 against the dollar to 80. At the same time, the euro has depreciated by 11.2 percent. The Japanese yen has taken the blow on its chin and has dropped by 18.8 percent. The British pound is down by 12.2 percent and the Thai baht fell by 10.6 percent. As the finance ministry's monthly economic report said, “It would seem at this stage that monetary tightening by the Fed has been more responsible for triggering the depreciation of the Indian rupee rather than any reappraisal of India’s macroeconomic strength by the foreign exchange market.”

The dollar, despite the threat of a recession in the US, is showing enormous strength. The US Dollar Index, which measures the value of American money against six major foreign currencies, has jumped nearly 12 percent this year to a two-decade high. This is because the US Fed has been increasing interest rates at a brisk pace, which has led to funds flowing into the US markets. This has strengthened the dollar, which is considered as a safe haven during times of trouble.

To gauge the impact of the depreciating rupee on the equity markets, please read Ananya Roy's piece published today.

