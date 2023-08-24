Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Slowdown fears trip bond yields

Is the contraction in bond yields only a blip?

Dear Reader,

The Panorama newsletter is sent to Moneycontrol Pro subscribers on market days.

Fears of slowdown spreading across the major advanced economies as seen from the flash Purchasing Managers Indices (PMIs) were all it took to trip the relentlessly rising bond yields.

Over the past two months, US treasury yields had soared to levels of 4.3 per cent recently, rising from about 3.5 per cent in May and marking the highest yields since 2007. The wild swing in yields that stayed elevated was supported by resilience in the US economy underscored by tight labour markets, inflation, a jump in treasury issuances and a need to keep interest rates high.

Therefore, the contraction in PMI of the advanced economies – the US, the UK and the Eurozone (except Japan) over the past few months poured cold water on bond market sentiment. This data from the major Western economies show cooling growth and subdued inflationary pressures, saysManas Chakravarty, in this article. An important trend is the slowdown is also spreading from manufacturing to services that in most countries has been holding up in the post-COVID normalisation.

The data has reinforced the pessimists' view about a recession in the US and the UK and at least weak growth in the Eurozone. Financial market veterans reckon that slowing growth should gradually limit inflation and also ease labour markets, which in turn could give room for rate cuts by 2024.

Are these data points only small hiccups in the US manufacturing and global macroeconomic cues that showed no signs of cooling off till recently? Or do they signal the beginning of a slowdown? Is the contraction in bond yields only a blip?

Pankaj Pathak, in this exclusive column for MC Pro -- Looking through the noise in bond yields -- says that for long term yields to go even higher and sustain there, it would require incremental strengthening of economic activity and serious worsening of the future inflation trajectory. These conditions seem unlikely at this point. “The financial system in many places including the US is not accustomed to such high interest rates. This makes the financial system vulnerable to shocks if the current level of US treasury rates sustains for long or moves higher,” he explains.

Cut to inflationary pressures in India, the impact of vegetable prices on inflation is likely to be transitory and prices cool off as fresh produce comes into the marketplace.

So, if lower rates and falling yields is the forecast ahead, it could boost equity market sentiments. Benchmark indices across the globe already reflect this.

That said, investor sentiments are also transient. With quarterly earnings behind us, the next big move in markets await the outcome of the central bankers' gathering at Jackson Hole scheduled for Friday.

