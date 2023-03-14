Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Silicon Valley Bank saga continues

Dear Reader,

The Panorama newsletter is sent to Moneycontrol Pro subscribers on market days. It offers easy access to stories published on Moneycontrol Pro and gives a little extra by setting out a context or an event or trend that investors should keep track of.

Stock markets across the world continue to be in turmoil, thanks to the fallout of Silicon Valley Bank’s collapse. The US Federal Reserve’s emergency measures over the weekend have invoked memories of the Lehman Brothers Holding Inc collapse in 2008, but the consensus seems to be veering to the conclusion that there won’t be any global systemic impact because of SVB’s collapse, as this piece opines.

A big difference from the 2008 crisis is that the assets that banks are holding this time around consist of US treasury bonds, supposedly the safest in the world. In the run up to the Global Financial crisis 15 years ago, banks have invested in so-called sub-prime assets and opaque derivatives which no one understood beyond a few maths geeks.

Ravi Krishnan is deputy executive editor at Moneycontrol