Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Silicon Valley Bank contagion spreads  

The Panorama newsletter is sent to Moneycontrol Pro subscribers on market days. It offers easy access to stories published on Moneycontrol Pro and gives a little extra by setting out a context or an event or trend that investors should keep track of.

It’s a perfect storm across asset classes! All efforts by the US Fed to arrest risks to its financial system after a crisis brewed in Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) have come to naught.

On Wednesday, as shares of European bank Credit Suisse (CS) Group AG tanked and benchmark bond prices fell, it reignited fears of a full-blown global banking crisis. Even reports that the bank had secured a $54 billion lifeline to lift investor confidence and prevent a liquidity crisis in the banking system failed to calm markets.

Vatsala Kamat