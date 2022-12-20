Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Sell stocks in December, buy in 2023?

Dear Reader,

As 2022 draws to a close, investors are getting more cautious about equities. The Nifty 50 index has eased from its historic highs and lost about 2 percent so far in December. All sectoral indices are trading in losses in Tuesday trading.

The situation is markedly different from December 2021 when the market participants were looking forward to business conditions normalising. Heading into 2023, the mood is not so optimistic.

Rampant inflation has forced central banks to withdraw the COVID pandemic stimulus. Worse, as prices remain high, central banks may raise interest rates for longer duration, slowing demand and global economy. In a surprise move, Japan's central bank tweaked its long-standing monetary easing programme on Tuesday.

Many fear the Indian markets are not fully reflecting the risks. Even after the recent fall, the Nifty 50 is still up 5 percent in 2022. Analysts at UBS warn a slowing economy will moderate Nifty 50 companies’ earnings growth. As such, early signs of earnings moderation are already visible.

