 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsOpinion

Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | SEBI’s move to safeguard client funds comes at a price

Shishir Asthana
Apr 26, 2023 / 03:25 PM IST

In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: US-China ties enter a frightening era, the ageing Indian population is often overlooked, silver demand momentum catches on, political parties woo minorities ahead of polls, and more

The client funds that were lying idle were used by brokers to create a fixed deposit on which they take bank guarantees. (File image)

Dear Reader,

The Panorama newsletter is sent to Moneycontrol Pro subscribers on market days. It offers easy access to stories published on Moneycontrol Pro and gives a little extra by setting out a context or an event or trend that investors should keep track of. 
In a move that will affect stock market liquidity and cost of trading but help safeguard client money, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has asked brokers to stop creating bank guarantees using client funds.

SEBI has said such practices will be barred from May 1 and all existing bank guarantees have to be terminated by September 30.

The client funds that were lying idle were used by brokers to create a fixed deposit on which they take bank guarantees and use the funds to provide leverage to other clients.