Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | SEBI’s move to safeguard client funds comes at a price

In a move that will affect stock market liquidity and cost of trading but help safeguard client money, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has asked brokers to stop creating bank guarantees using client funds.

SEBI has said such practices will be barred from May 1 and all existing bank guarantees have to be terminated by September 30.

The client funds that were lying idle were used by brokers to create a fixed deposit on which they take bank guarantees and use the funds to provide leverage to other clients.

Shishir Asthana