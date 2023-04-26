Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | SEBI’s move to safeguard client funds comes at a price

The client funds that were lying idle were used by brokers to create a fixed deposit on which they take bank guarantees. (File image)

In a move that will affect stock market liquidity and cost of trading but help safeguard client money, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has asked brokers to stop creating bank guarantees using client funds.

SEBI has said such practices will be barred from May 1 and all existing bank guarantees have to be terminated by September 30.

The client funds that were lying idle were used by brokers to create a fixed deposit on which they take bank guarantees and use the funds to provide leverage to other clients.

As long as the markets are good and clients who are using this leverage are making money, there is no problem with the arrangement. But if the market crashes and there are defaults by clients taking the leverage, then the broker will not be able to protect the fixed deposit. In turn, the broker will be defaulting on his client.

But this may be an extreme condition as brokers now have sound risk management systems in place. They automatically square off trades if the client capital is being eroded. Furthermore, most brokers do not allow an unhedged position on leveraged accounts.

Nonetheless, there always exists a Black Swan possibility that the market will jump through the safety net and cause a systemic failure. SEBI’s action is meant to prevent the market from this event.

In doing so, it has taken away a broker's capacity to provide liquidity to his clients. Brokers will now have to bring in their own funds to enable high rollers to trade.

Since a broker’s capital is limited as compared to the cumulative client funds that they were using, they will have to cut down leverage.

Besides, the interest of the fixed deposits that the brokers were enjoying will no longer be available. Discount brokers will be the worst affected by this move as they were subsidising lower broking charges by interest income. Brokerage rates are likely to increase after the implementation of these rules.

