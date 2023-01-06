Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Rural demand recovery eludes FMCG companies

Dear Reader,

“Urban and premium categories maintained their steady pace of growth. However, recovery in rural demand was not as discernible as retail inflation stayed at elevated levels,” reads a line from Marico’s December quarter update. “During the quarter, the Indian FMCG sector witnessed slow growth driven by poor rural consumption and a slowdown post the festive season,” adds Godrej Consumer Products.

If the December quarter was supposed to yield some respite in the rural economy, due to better agricultural output, a slight recovery in rural wage growth and a pick-up in the real estate sector, then that remained absent. Worse, this showing is even as the government’s free foodgrain programme was in place. That is, even with some basic food provided for, rural consumption is not reviving.

For investors, this means that FMCG companies’ sales growth will not get a much required push to volume growth. Marico has guided for a mid-single-digit volume growth while Godrej expects a low-single-digit growth. And, this is despite inflation easing during the quarter, giving some leeway in growing volumes by adding grams to low unit packs that sell at fixed prices. They will remain focused on urban-focused consumer companies such as Nestle India or the quick service restaurant market.

However, deflation in input costs also mean that companies will get some relief on the gross margin front (sales less raw material cost), that can support marketing activities or margin growth or a combination of both. It depends on how the management wants to play the sales growth versus profitability combination.

Ravi Ananthanarayanan

