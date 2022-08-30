Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | RIL’s mega capex push

Representative image

Dear Reader, The Panorama newsletter is sent to Moneycontrol Pro subscribers on market days. It offers easy access to stories published on Moneycontrol Pro and gives a little extra by setting out a context or an event or trend that investors should keep track of. Capital investments and rapid scaling up of key businesses have been central to Reliance Industries' (RIL) strategy. After fortifying its position in digital services and the retail sector, Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, RIL, laid out plans for the next phase of growth...