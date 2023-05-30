Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Return of the FIIs

The earnings season for the March 2023 quarter may not have been spectacular, but foreign institutional investors are making a definitive turn towards Indian equities.

The earnings season for the March 2023 quarter may not have been spectacular, but foreign institutional investors (FIIs) are making a definitive turn towards Indian equities. FIIs pumped in about Rs 22,000 crore so far this month in the cash segment. They were net buyers in March and April also, a reversal from 2022 when they have largely been sellers.

The 12-month rolling FII flows turned positive for the first time in 15 months. “Though FII flows can be quite volatile and unpredictable in the short term, 12-month rolling data have been a proven indicator of a sustainable reversal in trend,” writes Gaurav Dua, head of capital market strategy at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas. Do Read.

Their renewed purchases are supporting benchmark indices—the Nifty 50 index is up 8 percent in the past two months. Reduction in valuation premium vis-à-vis emerging market indices, the relatively stable macroeconomic situation, easing inflation and the prospect of a pause in interest rate hikes by the central banks are driving FII flows into India.

Foreign portfolio investors are purchasing high beta stocks in cyclical and capital-intensive sectors such as financials, industrials, metals, shows an analysis of April institutional flows data by ICICI Securities.

FIIs play a determining role in equity market returns and sustained purchases by them can support benchmark indices. In fact, a technical analysis by analysts at ICICI indicates improving market breadth. A larger number of Nifty 500 stocks are in an uptrend now (above 200-day simple moving average) than in April-end.

Still, reasons for caution persist. Select companies in the retail and consumption sectors are warning of demand pressures. Earnings expectations are stretched.

Estimates for FY24 indicate acceleration in aggregate earnings for Nifty 50 companies vis-a-vis FY23. With sectors such as IT services and commodities, significant contributors to aggregate earnings, hitting a soft patch, investors should watch out for downside risks. “Our house view suggests that IT, metals, and O&G (oil and gas) contribute 21 percent of incremental earnings growth and can be at risk,” warn analysts at Ambit Capital.

So, while investors can cheer the return of FIIs, they should be wary of demand moderation and slower growth in earnings.

