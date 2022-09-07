Representative image.

It’s a landmark event worth celebrating. For the first time, the number of demat accounts in India hit 10.5 crore in August, going past the 10-crore mark.

According to data supplied by the two depositories, National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) and Central Depository Services (CDSL), more than 22 lakh new accounts were opened in August.

In the last two years, more demat accounts have been opened than the combined number since the start of the dematerialisation process in 1996. In March 2020, just before the coronavirus outbreak in India, there was 4.09 crore demat accounts.

The pandemic can also be credited for the sudden increase in interest in the market as job losses and the search for alternative revenue streams saw investors, especially millennials, join the market.

Record low deposit rates and lack of alternative investment avenues also nudged passive investors into the market.

The ease of opening a demat account through the online mode saw a sizeable chunk of investors coming in from smaller cities and towns.

Besides reaching the 10-crore landmark, what is interesting is that the increased volatility and a falling market did not scare retail investors away from the market.

Retail investors’ stake in listed companies is at a record high while indirect investment through mutual funds has also touched new all-time highs. Systematic Investment Plans’ asset under management has crossed Rs 6 lakh crore with monthly investment topping Rs 12,000 crore.

The retail assets under management hit a record Rs 19.38 lakh crore across all equity, hybrid, and solutions-oriented schemes with 17 months of consecutive positive inflows.

Retail investors have also adopted alternative and new investment themes like Smallcase where they can directly invest in a particular theme or bet on a fund manager.

It is mainly because of investment by retail investors that the Indian market could absorb the record selling by foreign investors.

While the increase in participation by the retail investor is a positive sign, it comes with only one downside – liquidity or rather the lack of it. More shares in demat means fewer shares in the market to trade. The effect of low liquidity was visible in August when Rs 51,000 crore of buying by FIIs saw the market rise by nearly 18 percent and come close to the levels from where FIIs sold over Rs 2 lakh crore of shares.

Incremental FII buying would now mean more bang for the buck for Indian markets. Not that anyone would be complaining.

While equity markets are witnessing record retail investor interest, the debt markets may now see record participation by foreign investors as India gets included in global bond indices. However, inclusion in the global bond indices is only half the job done, argues Rajrishi Singhal, who believes there is an urgent need to develop the corporate bond market.

While Indian markets have absorbed the selling by foreign investors, will the Indian economy be able to protect itself from a global slowdown? Read about it here in an article by Manas Chakravarty.

