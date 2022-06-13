Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Red-hot inflation is only adding to the investor woes

Amid the rate hikes gloom, there exists a belief that central banks, notably the US Fed, will not risk derailing the economy with harsh policy actions. Representative image (File image: AP Photo)

Investor hopes that inflation may have peaked have been shattered. Consumer prices in the US grew at the fastest pace in four decades in May, triggering a new set of worries. The fear is the US Federal Reserve will have to step up its inflation targeting measures to maintain economic stability.

The US central bank had gone for a stronger-than-expected 50 basis points policy rate hike in May and it has guided for similar rate hikes in the upcoming meetings. Investors now fear faster policy tightening.

“The market’s implied expectation as derived from Fed Funds futures is pricing in a 75-basis point hike in one of the coming meetings,” writes Anubhav Sahu in this piece.

Before the May inflation print, a large section of the market participants was expecting the US Fed to end 2022 with a policy rate of 275-300 basis points. Post the inflation data, the proportion of investors who believe the US Fed Funds rate will reach 300-350 basis points by 2022-end has gone up considerably, explains Manas Chakravarty in today’s edition.

Where does this leave India? Not in a pretty position. Rising risk-free returns will trigger portfolio reassessments at global funds. Despite weak economic conditions, the European Central Bank is set to hike interest rates.

Investor appetite for cash burning business ventures has reduced, beginning this year. For India, the challenges are compounded by high energy prices and dependency on crude oil imports. If fuel prices rise further, then India’s macro-economic indicators such as inflation, gross fiscal deficit and current account deficit can deteriorate, posing risk to stock valuations. The concerns are visible in the Indian rupee, which hit a new low today.

“As such, India’s macro-economic factors will weaken considerably in FY2023 versus pre-COVID levels,” warn experts at Kotak Institutional Equities. “Growth is an exception, but that would suffer at higher levels of oil prices as the government may not be in a position to shield consumers.”

Amid the rate hikes gloom, there exists a belief that central banks, notably the US Fed, will not risk derailing the economy with harsh policy actions. After all, job creation and economic expansion are stated objectives. But with inflation so high, the US Fed has no option but to tighten liquidity.

