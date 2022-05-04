Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: RBI plays catch-up

Dear Reader,

The Panorama newsletter is sent to Moneycontrol Pro subscribers on market days. It offers easy access to stories published on Moneycontrol Pro and gives a little extra by setting out a context or an event or trend that investors should keep track of.

In an unexpected development, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) held an off-cycle meeting and decided to hike the policy repo rate​ by 40 basis points to 4.4 percent. The cash reserve ratio (CRR) has been hiked by 50 basis points to 4.5 per cent. The rate hike marks the withdrawal of the pandemic stimulus and shift in the RBI focus to inflation control and macroeconomic stability. “Globally, inflation is rising alarmingly and spreading fast,” said RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.

The timing of the rate hike may have come as a surprise, but conditions for the monetary policy tightening have been building for long. Many on the Street have been pencilling rate hikes into their forecasts.

Wholesale prices have exceeded 10 percent for 12 consecutive months. Consumer prices rose to 7 percent in March and the RBI fears price pressure may remain elevated in April also, particularly food inflation. With crude oil prices remaining above $100 a barrel and the European Union set to consider a phased ban of Russia oil imports, indications are inflationary pressures may persist for longer and warrant more RBI actions. That is the bigger risk investors need to watch out for.

The rate hike highlights the uncertainty about the current global economic conditions. Central banks across the globe have underestimated the inflationary pressures and are now rushing to tighten monetary policies. The US Federal Reserve is expected to raise the Fed Funds rate by 50 basis points today. Inflation in North America is at record highs. 100 basis points equal one percentage point.

Elsewhere in the market, the initial public offering of the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), India’s largest till date, has opened for subscription. The IPO received a good response from the anchor investors, the so-called informed set. And if the IPO pricing and aggressive marketing by merchant bankers and brokers are anything to go by, India’s biggest life insurer should not find any difficulty in reaching retail investors.

“At the upper price band, the stock is priced at 1.1 times 2QFY22 Indian embedded value (Market capitalization/Embedded value), which is at a significant discount to its listed peers,” points out LKP Securities. Of course, LIC is losing market share, is behind private peers in building digital channels and is feared to work at the behest of the government.

However, the IPO price seems to be fairly capturing the risks. LIC has huge brand equity and a massive distribution reach, crucial for the life insurance business.

“While there are a few issues, ranging from potential government interference and slower technology adoption to stiff competition from private players, LIC’s business strengths acquired over almost four decades of monopoly far exceeds them,” writes Neha Dave in this LIC IPO analysis note. Do read. You can track all updates about the LIC IPO here.

For investors, much also depends on how LIC operates after the IPO. This is important because investors remember the case of Coal India. Like LIC, Coal India also has a dominant position in its business and launched one of the biggest IPOs. But the stock failed to live up to expectations in later years due to a combination of factors. The government should be wary of a repeat of that experience.

Thankfully a public listing improves transparency. LIC will be under public scrutiny post listing and quarterly results should help investors keep a tab on financial performance.

Talking of results, Tata Steel’s FY22 reported earnings pipped those of the group’s flagship Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), reflecting commodity price-led benefits. Encouragingly, the company is using the earnings to reduce debt and dividends, though high commodity prices remain vital for financial performance in the future.

Note that high commodity prices are boosting earnings of the metal and energy companies across the world. As energy prices soared, British oil and gas company BP Plc reported its highest quarterly profit in a decade.

Investing insights from our research team

HDFC Q4 earnings marked by strong loan growth and better asset quality

Supply-side issues slammed brakes on auto sales in April 2022

Titan Company: Weak performance but shiny outlook

Vedanta: Are majority of the positives priced in?

Multiple segments driving growth for Saregama

What else are we reading?

Navigating volatile markets successfully is crucial for creating long-term wealth

Economic Recovery Tracker | Consumer sentiment highest since pandemic, but vehicle sales growth slows

Chart of the Day | Who did banks lend to during the COVID-19 years?

RBI report says high level of government debt will hurt growth

Chart of the Day | Where does India stand on productivity and innovation?

Digital finance scores self-goal, ends up under regulator's heavy hand

Chart of the Day | How does the cost of electricity for businesses in India compare with other countries?

Margins look peaky (republished from the FT)

Tech Mantra: New-age technology is transforming how companies recruit

Technical picks: Aluminium MCX, ITC, Tata Consumer Products, Tata Power and CGCL (These are published every trading day before markets open and can be read on the app)





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes