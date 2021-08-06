Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | RBI gives priority to growth but inflationary pressures stoke concerns

Dear Reader,

The Panorama newsletter is sent to Moneycontrol Pro subscribers on market days. It offers easy access to stories published on Moneycontrol Pro and gives a little extra by setting out a context or an event or trend that investors should keep track of.

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) left the policy rate unchanged at 4 per cent. The MPC decided to continue the accommodative stance despite the recent spurt in prices. The forbearance is understandable. The recovery from the second COVID-19 wave is uneven and the central bank’s priority is to support growth.

“At this juncture, our overarching priority is that growth impulses are nurtured to ensure a durable recovery,” RBI governor Shaktikanta Das said in a statement.

The sentiments are echoed by the Bank of England which left its main lending rate at 0.1 percent on Thursday. Similar to RBI, the Bank of England also raised its inflation forecast but expects moderation on supply side improvement.

Still, markets are sensing a beginning of an end to the current loose monetary policy. The vote at the MPC no longer completely unanimous – it was 5 to 1 against 6-0 majority in earlier meetings.

“If inflation continues to remain elevated, policy trade-offs between it and growth are likely to get increasingly complicated going forward, and eventual policy normalisation remains a writing on the wall,” says Aurodeep Nandi, India economist, vice president at Nomura.

In this piece, we argue how the RBI has tried to thread the needle between tightening liquidity and maintaining an accommodative stance.

The Bank of England is no rush to raise interest rates as well but market participants sense a rate hike sometime next year. Much depends on the pandemic and the pace of economic recovery. Note that COVID-19 infections are rising in several countries including in the US.

The equity markets response to the monetary policy is mixed with the benchmark indices little changed at noon. Glenmark Life Sciences whose initial public offering (IPO) received record bookings made a lacklustre debut on the stock exchanges. Among other stocks Cipla is trading lower after the June quarter results. Read our Research Team’s take on the earnings here.

Do check out these investing insights from our research team:

Godrej Consumer Products: Growth across categories, sustainability the key

GAIL - Short-term hiccups, long-term story intact

Barbeque Nations and Hospitality: Can it deliver good taste to your portfolio?

KEC International: Margin pressure, higher valuations can pose near-term risk

Karur Vysya Bank: Why the downside may be limited

Escorts – Ride this tractor for long term

Weekly Tactical Stock Pick - Associated Alcohols and Breweries

What else are we reading today?

Can Nykaa repeat Zomato's IPO performance?

Chart of the Day | A decline in global food prices is good news

Path to make export excitement last

Pandemic highlights desperate need for real Discom reforms

Aditya Puri’s induction adds heft to Solara Pharma's growth plans

Herd Immunity Tracker: Unless India hastens COVID-19 vaccination, next wave appears inevitable

How the Fed’s digital currency could displace crypto (Republished from the FT)

Picks from our Technical Analysts: ITC, Tata Steel, Hindalco Industries and Cholamandalam Investment and Finance (These are published every trading day before markets open and can be read on the app)

R Sree Ram

Moneycontrol Pro