Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Quest for alpha sends investors to foreign markets

Vanguard is coming to India. Well, not directly. The fund house was founded by the late John Bogle, widely revered by investors for opening their eyes to the marvels of low-cost index investing. Mutual fund upstart Navi Mutual Fund plans to give Indian investors access to the Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF through one of its proposed schemes. The Vanguard fund had total assets of $1.3 trillion as of July 31 with an expense ratio of 0.04 percent as of April 29.

The number of options for Indian investors to get an overseas exposure is growing, through mutual fund schemes of various kinds or encouraging them to directly invest by making it easy to do so. They are tapping into growing investor interest to diversify their geographical exposure.

Today’s selection from the Financial Times (free to read for Pro subscribers) shows why investor demand could be so high. When it comes to returns, emerging markets have miserably trailed the US in delivering returns.

Blue-chip US stocks have had total returns of 356 per cent over the past 10 years, thumping the 188 per cent return of European equities over the same period, according to Refinitiv data. But emerging markets have done even worse, with the MSCI EM index returning only 66 per cent, leading some analysts to describe it as a “lost decade” for emerging markets”.

All the promise that the BRICS showed (that hardly anyone uses this acronym any more itself may be a sign of how things have changed) has not been delivered. “Emerging stock markets such as Brazil, India, Turkey or South Africa have trailed significantly behind developed markets for much of the past decade, especially compared to runaway US equities.” It’s no wonder then that investors are adding a slice of foreign equities to their portfolio, mainly in the US market.

In some ways, it does make sense. After all, many big US companies have a global exposure, meaning their performance is not linked just to the US economy. Emerging markets too contribute a significant part of their sales. If India is not able to deliver the alpha that investors need, then it may make sense to hedge with an exposure to the US, which in any case gives an exposure to emerging markets as well.

But it’s not that emerging markets can be written off. They are still drawing a sizeable amount of money with $81 billion inflows this year so far. The FT piece points out that EMs are now trading at a significant discount to US equities and that makes them an attracting hunting ground when the time is right. But there are risks, such as the slow pace of vaccination, slowing globalisation and ESG hurdles in the way. India’s Manufacturing PMI data for August, for instance, shows a loss of momentum.

The biggest risk for investors taking an overseas exposure is, of course, the risk that investing hindsight is 20/20. Few could have predicted 10 years ago that this decade could have been a lost one for emerging markets. The search for alpha should not blind one to the risks of putting all eggs in any one basket. Some diversification is ok, but excessive exposure could prove harmful, too.

