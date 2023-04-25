 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Pricey bets and side-effects for investors

R. Sree Ram
Apr 25, 2023 / 02:10 PM IST

In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Ipca's acquisition of Unichem, branch banking makes a comeback, AI not a threat to traders, Congress's do-or-die battle in Karnataka, and more

Acquisitions, mergers and its side-effects on investors.

Dear Reader,

The Panorama newsletter is sent to Moneycontrol Pro subscribers on market days. It offers easy access to stories published on Moneycontrol Pro and gives a little extra by setting out a context or an event or trend that investors should keep track of. 

Shares of Ipca Laboratories slumped 8 percent on Tuesday in early trading after the company decided to acquire a large stake in Unichem Laboratories and launch an open offer for its public shareholders. If successful, Ipca will part with Rs 1,839.5 crore and gain control of Unichem.

On the face of it, Ipca may seem to be paying a reasonable price. Unichem is valued at 2.5 times its trailing FY23 revenues. But dig deep into Unichem’s numbers and the valuation becomes difficult to justify.