Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Price pressures are hitting where it hurts the most

The intensifying battle in Ukraine is throwing up a new realisation for market participants: oil and energy prices can stay higher for a longer duration. That can keep inflation elevated, a troubling prospect.

Wholesale prices are already high. They rose further in March and have exceeded 10 percent for 12 consecutive months now, as our Chart of the Day illustrates.

High oil prices are exerting adverse pressure on the macro-economic situation. The trade deficit remained elevated in March despite lower gold imports.

The $18.5 billion trade deficit in March, though lower than in February, is higher than pre-COVID levels of $13-15 billion, points out Edelweiss Securities. With the global economy facing headwinds, a potential moderation in exports and high crude oil prices can keep the trade deficit elevated, warn analysts.

The risks are flagged by the Reserve Bank of India which fears disruption to the economic recovery from geopolitical hostilities.

On the positive side, companies are trying to cope with cost pressures and are taking remedial measures. Firms are passing on the rise in input costs though at a varying degree, points out our Chart of the Day on inflation.

In earnings, IT companies are countering input cost pressures through a combination of price hikes, large infusion of freshers in their employee base and automation. Though the results are mixed till now (think profit margins), most are confident they can cope with input cost pressures.

“While supply-side pressures continued to pull down margins, the company succeeded in cracking the code of maintaining margin stability in a hostile environment. Riding on these levers, it expects to maintain margin going forward as well,” writes Madhuchanda Dey on Mindtree, the latest IT company to release its March quarter results. Do Read.

Indeed, these are still early days and much of the earnings season is ahead of us. Jefferies India estimates Nifty earnings to rise by 15-17 percent in the current fiscal year and reflect recent alterations to consumer and industrial sector estimates. Changes to this number will have a bearing on stock market returns.

