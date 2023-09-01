Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Pharma investors should not ignore risks in US market

invest

Dear Reader,

The Panorama newsletter is sent to Moneycontrol Pro subscribers on market days. It offers easy access to stories published on Moneycontrol Pro and gives a little extra by setting out a context or an event or trend that investors should keep track of. The NSE Pharma index outperformed the Nifty 50 index so far in FY24 on the back of a recovery in US sales, a large market for domestic firms. Expansion in US sales is attributable to lower price erosion, drug shortages, contribution from high value limited competition products and scale-up of the specialty drugs business.

Still, amid excitement surrounding the US business recovery, investors should not overlook the fact that there is no structural change in that market's dynamics.

Competitive forces remain as active as ever in the US. This is emphasized by Sun Pharmaceutical Industries and Dr. Reddys Laboratories in their investor interactions. An analysis of new generic drug applications for the US market in the period till June 2023 by Jefferies and Nomura shows that filings have not seen any major change in recent years.

“Structurally, competitive intensity remains high, as reflected in the high number of ANDA approvals. However, we notice a marginal moderation of intensity for ANDA filings,” analysts at Nomura said in a note. ANDA is an abbreviated new drug application filed with US regulator for approval to market generic drugs.

The ANDA data and the commentary by Sun Pharma, Dr. Reddy’s warrants caution. On the flip side, the data also implies that measures taken by pharma companies to overcome market pressures are yielding results---US sales rose at a healthy pace in the June 2023 quarter at most companies.

Companies are overcoming price erosion in the base generic drug business through market share gains and the launch of new products. Dr Reddy’s attributed the steep rise in US sales last quarter to not just one product but to market share gains in several drugs. Sun Pharma, which saw constrained supplies due to an import alert at one of its manufacturing sites, expanded US sales in the last fiscal by scaling up of specialty drugs business, introduction of new products and market share gains.

Of course, the trend in US business varies across companies with some gaining share in certain products and losing in others in a quarter. But the overall outlook for the US business remains positive. “For FY24, domestic growth is expected to be in low double digits while US market growth would remain robust,” analysts at Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities said in a note.

While this optimism is reflected in stock prices, investors should watch out for other developments. Easing price erosion in generic drugs can attract more supplies. Also, the US government is aiming for lower drug prices under the Inflation Reduction Act. A steep reduction in prices can pose fresh headwinds for the sector.

Investing insights from our research team

Weekly Tactical Pick – Why this private bank looks well poised

Sirca Paints Q1FY24: Impressive results and outlook

Tracker

Monsoon Watch 2023 | Can September make up for the August break?

What else are we reading?

Services sector powers near 8% real GDP growth in Q1, highlights strong momentum

Key questions -- and answers -- to make sense of Q1 GDP data

Jan Dhan scheme — Add more thrill to no-frills accounts

India’s F&O market is in a state of flux, how it will affect trading

Chart of the Day: Lending rates and the transmission of pain

Can Swiggy, Zomato satisfy India’s jobs hunger?

India’s antitrust agency needs to be beefed up to cope with complex corporate moves

MSME growth needs to come to the rescue of gig workers

Personal Finance: Understanding the approach to ace equity investing

US should use chip leadership to enforce AI standards, Deep Mind co-founder says (republished from the FT)

Q1 GDP: Mildly disappointing growth print

Katchatheevu: An unacknowledged Achilles’ heel of Indian (and Lankan) nationalism

UBS’s biggest win? Escaping Credit Suisse’s stigma

To lift the US economy Bidenomics needs to change

A capitalist fix for China's economic problems

Earthquakes: Tokyo has lived on the brink of the ‘Big One’ – for a century

Markets

Why PE firms may find Cipla acquisition a different ball game

Personal Finance

WhiteOak Capital Mutual Fund launches multi-cap scheme: A Moneycontrol review

Technical Picks: ITC, HDFC Life, HFCL, Axis Bank and Crude oil (These are published every trading day before markets open and can be read on the app).

R. Sree RamMoneycontrol Pro