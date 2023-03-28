Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Pharma companies to get inflation booster in FY24 

Dear Reader,

The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority released an update quantifying the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) for the previous calendar year. Wholesale prices in 2022 increased 12.1 percent over 2021. Prices of drugs under the National List of Essential Medicines (NLEM) are allowed to be adjusted as per the increase in WPI. In 2022, the drug price regulator revised the ceiling prices of widely used drugs based on the 10.7 percent WPI print of 2021.

The ceiling prices will have to be notified by the drug regulator. If the regulator notifies the new prices based on the year 2022 WPI, then it will be a second consecutive year of double-digit price hikes for the NLEM portfolio. Theoretically, price hikes will benefit drug manufacturers. Raw materials and logistics costs have already risen substantially in the past two years.

R. Sree Ram