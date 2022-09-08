Representative image

The US Federal Reserve’s vice-chair Lael Brainard has cast her lot with the hawks. She told a banking industry conference in New York that the Fed must hold its nerve in its fight against inflation. Brainard said the Fed had “both the capacity and responsibility” to maintain public confidence in its ability to keep inflation in check in the long run, adding higher rates that restrict the economy would be necessary “for some time”. Today’s FT selection (free to read for Pro subscribers) underlines the determination among Fed officials, such as Brainard who is “generally seen as a dove”, to bring inflation to heel at the 2 percent level.

Boston Fed President Susan Collins also said bringing inflation back to 2 percent was the Fed’s ‘Job One’ and on Friday, the market will hear from Fed chair Jerome Powell, at a discussion hosted by the Cato Institute, before a quiet period begins in the run-up to September’s FOMC meeting. While his hawkish shift is what had sent markets into turmoil, whether he will make soothing statements or drive the inflation-busting point with economic pain as acceptable collateral damage is what investors should watch for.

Canada’s central bank hiked rates by 75 basis points on Wednesday and has said more will be coming. As the week draws to an end, the European Central Bank is also scheduled to meet, with consensus pointing to a 75 basis point hike. The surprise will be if the hike is lower. But, really, the focus in Europe is on the energy crisis.

All kinds of measures are being contemplated with no certainty of how it’s all going to add up to a reduction in energy prices even as reaching consensus on these measures is the first hurdle. It ranges from a price cap on Russia’s oil, which we had recently pointed out was difficult to implement, to a windfall levy on power producers who are producing power through sources other than natural gas. Since the price of power is linked to gas prices, even non-gas power producers are benefiting. The FT reported that Brussels is seeking a windfall levy by setting a threshold at less than half the current rates. An emergency meeting of the EU’s energy ministers is scheduled on Friday and the outcome of their deliberations could yield some cues on what lies ahead.

While energy prices may be hurting Europe’s consumers for sure, it’s hurting their economy on other fronts, too. Industries are getting adversely affected as higher energy costs erode competitiveness. More production cuts are being announced by metal producers as they are caught between falling prices and rising costs. An industry body said nearly half of EU aluminium and zinc capacity has gone offline due to higher energy prices. They are seeking relief. Will they get it?

The crisis in Europe can affect Indian companies in sectors such as gas, metals and auto components. While some may have thought that supply cuts could lead to higher commodity prices, that’s not playing out as expected because of a worsening demand outlook. Rising risks of an economic slowdown or a recession are clouding the outlook. Read our research team’s analysis on the implications for Indian investors.

A silver lining, however, from the Indian economy: You just can't miss the pent-up demand for bank credit.

Why investors can’t get excited about the huge correction in Zensar

Discovery Series | Speciality Restaurants: Making a profitable recipe

Start-up Street: Strategies need to strike an offline-online balance

Upscale hotels prime for growth with caution

Threat of hard landing hangs over soaring shipping industry (republished from the FT)

Technical Picks: NBCC, Metropolis Healthcare, RBL Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, USD-INR and Crude oil (These are published every trading day before markets open and can be read on the app).

