Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Pakistan’s worsening economic crisis and the geopolitical muddle

Pakistan’s economic crisis continues to worsen. Its negotiations with the International Monetary Fund for a $1.1-billion bailout have failed. Now, the country has just enough foreign exchange to cover about a month of imports.

On the face of it, a series of unfortunate events last year has left the country on the brink of default. The Russia-Ukraine conflict, which has been on for nearly a year now, led to energy and food shortages, which were exacerbated by the worst floods in recent history in Pakistan that wiped out an estimated $30 billion in output.

