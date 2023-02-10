Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Pakistan’s worsening economic crisis and the geopolitical muddle

Representative image

Dear Reader,

The Panorama newsletter is sent to Moneycontrol Pro subscribers on market days. It offers easy access to stories published on Moneycontrol Pro and gives a little extra by setting out a context or an event or trend that investors should keep track of.

Pakistan’s economic crisis continues to worsen. Its negotiations with the International Monetary Fund for a $1.1-billion bailout have failed. Now, the country has just enough foreign exchange to cover about a month of imports.

On the face of it, a series of unfortunate events last year has left the country on the brink of default. The Russia-Ukraine conflict, which has been on for nearly a year now, led to energy and food shortages, which were exacerbated by the worst floods in recent history in Pakistan that wiped out an estimated $30 billion in output.

Moreover, just like many other emerging markets, the managers of the Pakistan economy have not always stuck to the path of fiscal prudence. They have been running large budget deficits for at least a decade now.

Read More

Now, inflation is raging at 27 percent, and the Pakistani rupee has sunk to a record 275 to a US dollar. The nationwide power outage on January 23 just about summed up the bleak situation in the country.

This has come to a head in a year when elections are due and the security situation is worsening. But then, Pakistan has been perennially an unstable nation. It is no stranger to an economic crisis. This is the 13th time in the last 40 years that the country has gone to the IMF with a begging bowl and the institution usually demands fiscal austerity in return for dollars, its usual prescription for this problem.

However, this analysis which blames the crisis on fiscal irresponsibility (plus the supply shocks of last year) might be flawed, argues Sashi Sivramkrishna.

He writes that Pakistan’s problem is a “resource curse”. The resource he is referring to here is the country’s position in geopolitics, which has led to billions of dollars flowing to the country from allies such as the US. This money has been misused by its politicians and the army and the resulting misgovernance is responsible for economic stagnation, he argues.

Should Pakistan then bow to the IMF’s diktats for a few dollars? Read the complete piece here.

Investing insights from our research team

Weekly Tactical Pick: Why we feel the tide is turning for this entertainment company

Aarti Industries: Does it strike the right chemistry for the long term?

HG Infra Engineering, our preferred pick in the infra space. This is why

Ruchira Papers sustains earnings momentum in Q3 FY23

Paradeep Phosphate: Watch out for volume uptick, backward integration

Hindalco: Better days ahead as cost loses some bite

What else are we reading?

Keen to read the market’s mind after the latest MPC meet? A user’s guide

The impact of an MSCI review of Adani group stocks

How Hindenburg shorted the Adani stocks

The great chatbot race: Tech biggies battle it out for supremacy

NHPC’s growth drought is finally coming to an end

Boom in luxury car sales in India a sign of rising consumer confidence

Personal Finance: A boring bond, not worth ignoring

Vladimir Putin has ‘lost energy war’, top trader claims as he ends high gas price bets (republished from the FT)

Are chatbots necessary? Organisations have found it helpful for making their websites interactive and conversational

Budget 2023: Infrastructure investment to give employment a big boost

Balloons, strategic spying and hot air

America's EV ambitions need a graphite plan. Fast.

Tech CEOs will pay a harsh price for these job cuts

Tripura polls: All bets on BJP encore are off as erstwhile royal Pradyot Manikya upturns tribal heartland politics

Technical Picks: Polycab, Tata Chemical, ONGC, Mahindra and Mahindra and Aluminium (These are published every trading day before markets open and can be read on the app).

Ravi Krishnan Moneycontrol Pro