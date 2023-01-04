Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | OYO IPO — a test case for new-age companies

Dear Reader,

The Panorama newsletter is sent to Moneycontrol Pro subscribers on market days. It offers easy access to stories published on Moneycontrol Pro and gives a little extra by setting out a context or an event or trend that investors should keep track of.

After clearing several new-age companies' IPOs during the primary market bull run in 2021, SEBI woke up when their prices started taking a beating. If one has to pick a company that caused SEBI to wake up from its slumber, it has to be Paytm.

The company offered its shares to the public in a band of Rs 2080-2150 but got listed at a discount and the stock price has since been slipping. The company’s shares are changing hands at Rs 535.

SEBI had to draw a lot of flak for not highlighting the valuation concerns in the company.

Since then, the market regulator has tried to get its act together. It came out with a discussion paper on disclosures by such companies.

Shishir Asthana

