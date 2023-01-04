 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | OYO IPO — a test case for new-age companies

Shishir Asthana
Jan 04, 2023 / 02:51 PM IST

In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Emerging markets gain ground, stronger PMI leaves no room for stimulus, GST buoyancy a challenge, EVs will reach critical mass in 2023, and more

SEBI asks Oravel Stays (Oyo) to refile its IPO papers with applicable details. (Representative image)

Dear Reader, 

The Panorama newsletter is sent to Moneycontrol Pro subscribers on market days. It offers easy access to stories published on Moneycontrol Pro and gives a little extra by setting out a context or an event or trend that investors should keep track of. 

After clearing several new-age companies' IPOs during the primary market bull run in 2021, SEBI woke up when their prices started taking a beating. If one has to pick a company that caused SEBI to wake up from its slumber, it has to be Paytm.

The company offered its shares to the public in a band of Rs 2080-2150 but got listed at a discount and the stock price has since been slipping. The company’s shares are changing hands at Rs 535.

SEBI had to draw a lot of flak for not highlighting the valuation concerns in the company.

Since then, the market regulator has tried to get its act together. It came out with a discussion paper on disclosures by such companies.