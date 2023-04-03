Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | OPEC+ delivers a sucker punch 

Dear Reader,

The Panorama newsletter is sent to Moneycontrol Pro subscribers on market days. It offers easy access to stories published on Moneycontrol Pro and gives a little extra by setting out a context or an event or trend that investors should keep track of.

This is personal. I was readying a piece (in my mind, of course) on how FMCG stocks could be headed for a re-rating due to a sharp fall in input costs. But along comes OPEC+ pouring cold water on it. Not only does it upend calculations of India Inc's chief financial officers and pose a risk to India’s relatively bright economic outlook, but it also leaves one a topic short for the week.

OPEC+ surprised global markets over the weekend with a further sharp cut in output, by about 1.16 million barrels per day, taking the total cuts to 3.66 mn bpd, according to Reuters. What’s surprising is that these cuts came about even as international oil prices had already recovered from their low levels. Brent crude had touched a low of $73 a barrel in mid-March 2023, but had ended last week at $80 levels. Monday has seen it reach a high of $85 a barrel and then trade slightly lower at $83.5 a barrel at 11.15 am.

The move is obviously one that is designed to take up oil prices. Saudi Arabia said it was a precautionary move to support the oil market. The cuts will begin from May with the major cuts coming from Saudi Arabia with a cut of 500,000 bpd, Iraq with 211,000 bpd and the UAE with 144,000 bpd. Russia will extend its voluntary cut of 500,000 bpd till the end of May.

Ravi Ananthanarayanan