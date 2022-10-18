Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Old wounds fester, but investors take comfort from positives

Representative image

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) warning that the country faces a prolonged fight against inflation hasn't unsettled investors. Instead, investors seem to be focusing on the positive aspects of the central bank’s report on the economy and the earnings season.

The latest state of the economy report echoes the RBI’s optimism about India. To support its view, the report cites the uptick in bank credit, GST collections, services sector, automobile and real estate sales. Read Manas Chakravarty’s piece ten reasons for optimism on the RBI Bulletin’s state of the economy report.

On the earnings front, the latest results from ACC have been disappointing. High input costs almost wiped off the company’s operating earnings (down 98 percent). Yet the stock is down less than 2 percent in afternoon trading.

Easing raw material costs are holding out hope for ACC and corporate profits in general. Analysts believe ACC may have seen the worst in terms of cost pressures and operating metrics should see incremental improvement from hereon.

The company has terminated the royalty payment agreement with its earlier promoter, which should aid profitability. “Further, operational control from new management, moderating fuel prices and improvement in cement pricing are likely to reflect in better profitability in December quarter,” adds Jefferies India.

Even then, investors should exercise caution, urges our research team. “It is likely that ACC’s margins may have bottomed in Q3, but we believe it is too early to bake in sustained recovery in margins across the sector,” writes Sachin Pal in this piece. Do read.

That said, in a rapidly changing environment, it is better to focus on the future than the past. As Ravi Ananthanarayanan explained in a recent piece, rising interest rates and slowing growth mean that what the numbers show now may have little relevance to what lies ahead. Perhaps that explains recent investor behaviour.

The Nifty 50 is up about 2 percent so far in October despite the monetary policy tightening by central banks across the globe. The Nifty IT index, which wavered in January-September, has gained 5 percent this month. That's because IT earnings are not as bad as feared. In fact, most IT companies are sanguine about demand and are alluding to a decent order pipeline. Do read our piece the disconnect between macro indicators and IT companies' order inflows.

