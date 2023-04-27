Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Oil prices under pressure again

Dear Reader,

The Panorama newsletter is sent to Moneycontrol Pro subscribers on market days. It offers easy access to stories published on Moneycontrol Pro and gives a little extra by setting out a context or an event or trend that investors should keep track of.

On Thursday, Brent crude seemed to be healing slightly after a precipitous fall in the earlier trading sessions. Even so, volatile oil prices underscore the uncertainty over global economic outlook.

Indeed, with inflation not quite at the desired lower levels, central banks are at best pausing on rate hikes. With indications that the central banks from the Federal Reserve to the European Commercial Bank and the Bank of England are poised to hike rates by at least 25 basis points next week, there is an anticipation of more economic pain. Perhaps that is the main cause for weakness in the fuel markets. In fact, traders reckon that the increase in Russian oil exports also played a role in muting the impact of production cuts by the OPEC.

Vatsala Kamat