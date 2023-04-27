Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Oil prices under pressure again

What spooked commodity markets and caused a slight pullback in oil prices today from the monthly lows is the larger-than-expected drop in US crude inventories.

On Thursday, Brent crude seemed to be healing slightly after a precipitous fall in the earlier trading sessions. Even so, volatile oil prices underscore the uncertainty over global economic outlook.

Indeed, with inflation not quite at the desired lower levels, central banks are at best pausing on rate hikes. With indications that the central banks from the Federal Reserve to the European Commercial Bank and the Bank of England are poised to hike rates by at least 25 basis points next week, there is an anticipation of more economic pain. Perhaps that is the main cause for weakness in the fuel markets. In fact, traders reckon that the increase in Russian oil exports also played a role in muting the impact of production cuts by the OPEC.

Another important dimension is the mixed signals from China on economic recovery. Recent data show that China’s industrial firms' profits shrank at a slightly slower pace in January-March, but the decline remained in the double digits as the economy struggled to fully recover despite the country's exit from its zero-COVID policy.

On a similar note, orders for key US-manufactured capital goods too dropped more than forecast in March, a sign of softness in business spends.

Adding to the chaos and uncertainty in sentiment is the crisis at another big US bank -- First Republic Bank. Read here to know what sparked the problem and whether the risk of contagion still looms.

What spooked commodity markets and caused a slight pullback in oil prices today from the monthly lows is the larger-than-expected drop in US crude inventories, as stated by the Energy Information Administration in its weekly report ending 21st April. A Nomura report adds that petroleum product stocks across the US, EU and Japan declined in March from February levels.

For India, any drop in oil prices is good news. But experts observe that India’s share of OPEC crude oil imports has fallen, perhaps because of rise in imports from Russia. In a related article here, Vivek Kelkar writes about India’s keenness to be part of a multipolar world, where it has ties with multiple superpowers that brings it benefits but does not tie it down to a single outcome.

