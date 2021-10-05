Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Oil prices heat up, add to investors’ headache

Petrol, diesel prices today | Representative picture

Dear Reader,

The Panorama newsletter is sent to Moneycontrol Pro subscribers on market days. It offers easy access to stories published on Moneycontrol Pro and gives a little extra by setting out a context or an event or trend that investors should keep track of.

Crude prices rose to a 3-year high after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies stuck to their plan of a gradual expansion in oil production. Brent crude futures rose above $81 a barrel, almost doubling from a year ago. Such a sharp rise in energy prices stokes inflation, worrying investors. Asian stocks suffered losses on Tuesday.

Last month, the oil cartel had said it expected crude oil demand to exceed pre-pandemic levels next year. With energy prices rising to multi-year highs, many had expected the oil producing bloc to ramp up production.

High oil prices can add to supply-chain challenges that the industry is already facing, especially in the context of a nascent global economic recovery. Our latest Economic Recovery tracker is pointing to weak consumer sentiment and slowdown in automobile sales in the weekly data.

Worryingly, most do not see oil prices cooling anytime soon. As we pointed out in this newsletter earlier, the global energy majors have moderated investments in oil and gas production in recent years. While the world is yet to fully transit to green energy technologies, a tight demand-supply equilibrium in the meantime can keep oil prices elevated, goes the argument.

The surge in energy prices has put the spotlight back on oil and gas stocks. ONGC shares rose to their highest levels in two years after analysts upgraded the company’s earnings estimates. The company is also seen to be benefiting from the 61 percent hike in domestic gas prices. Higher gas prices can boost the profitability of upstream companies and support their investment spending, says Fitch Ratings.

Other energy stocks are also in the limelight. Coal India has hit new 52-week highs while NTPC is trading at its highest levels in at least two years. The global supply crunch in coal is seen to be benefiting Coal India. Our research team has deciphered the current situation, listing out the possible winners and losers. Do read.

NTPC, which for long has traded at undemanding valuations, is trying to unlock value for its shareholders by listing its subsidiaries, including green energy units. A separate listing of the renewable energy subsidiaries could help the company attract growth funds and hopefully at better valuations. Read our analysis of the company’s plans.

Investing insights from our research team include:

BSE: Well placed to benefit from rising equity markets

What else are we reading today?

With multiple factors at play, MPC likely to retain status quo at policy review

Drastic drop in inventory signals strong housing cyclical rebound

Chart of the Day | September PMIs confirm strength of rebound in manufacturing, services

Does GST buoyancy signal broad-based recovery?

The online gaming conundrum

The bull case for investing in China (republished from the FT)